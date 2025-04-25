Shannon Sharpe makes MASSIVE career move amid sexual assault allegations

Shannon Sharpe is taking a break from his ESPN gig after he was reportedly banned due to a lawsuit filed against him in Clark County, Nevada, last week. He offered his last words on ESPN’s show ‘First Take’ for the foreseeable future after a $50 million lawsuit was filed against him by a woman from Nevada who alleges that the former NFL tight end raped and threatened her in the course of a two-year relationship. Former NFL football player and sports analyst Shannon Sharpe is taking a break from his ESPN gig(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The lawsuit comes from a woman identified as Jane Doe, who claims that she and Sharpe had a consensual relationship that somehow became abusive later on. She also alleges that Sharpe had assaulted him twice. Adding to the allegations, Sharpe’s online chats and call recordings were also leaked, which showed him making threats against the accuser.

The lawsuit also includes an Instagram livestream in which Sharpe is visible with another woman. The accuser says that the livestream caused her additional emotional distress. The lawsuit is being handled by attorney Tony Buzbee, who has also represented high-profile clients like Jay-Z.

Although no criminal charges were filed back then, Sharpe’s record also includes a domestic violence allegation in 2010 which led to a temporary restraining order.

What did Sharpe say to this?

Sharpe posted on his X handle that he was “electing to step aside temporarily” from ESPN, where he is featured on ‘First Take,’ the sports roundtable talk show led by Stephen A. Smith. He also said he “plans to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason.”

“The relationship in question was 100% consensual,” Sharpe continued in the statement, adding that “I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me.”

What did ESPN say to this?

In response, ESPN said in a statement on April 24 that “This is a serious situation, and we agree with Shannon’s decision to step away.” Sharpe usually appears on the show ‘First Take’ on Mondays and Tuesdays while also hosting a podcast called ‘Club Shay Shay.’