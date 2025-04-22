Shannon Sharpe vows to sue rape accuser for defamation, claims Tony Buzbee ‘targets Black men’ including Jay-Z
ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 22, 2025 10:53 PM IST
NFL star Shannon Sharpe has accused lawyer Tony Buzbee of “orchestrating” the $50 million sexual assault lawsuit against him
Shannon Sharpe broke his silence on the $50 million sexual assault lawsuit against him in an Instagram Live on Tuesday. The NFL legend vowed to sue his rape accuser and her lawyer Tony Buzbee for defamation. In his scathing statement, the 56-year-old alleged that the Atlanta-based attorney “targets Black men.”
