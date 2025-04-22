Shannon Sharpe vows to sue rape accuser for defamation, claims Tony Buzbee ‘targets Black men’ including Jay-Z

Shannon Sharpe broke his silence on the $50 million sexual assault lawsuit against him in an Instagram Live on Tuesday. The NFL legend vowed to sue his rape accuser and her lawyer Tony Buzbee for defamation. In his scathing statement, the 56-year-old alleged that the Atlanta-based attorney “targets Black men.”

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 05: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe is seen on the set of The NFL Network along Radio Row on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Sean Gardner/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Sean Gardner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)