Shannon Sharpe vows to sue rape accuser for defamation, claims Tony Buzbee ‘targets Black men’ including Jay-Z

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 22, 2025 10:53 PM IST

NFL star Shannon Sharpe has accused lawyer Tony Buzbee of “orchestrating” the $50 million sexual assault lawsuit against him

Shannon Sharpe broke his silence on the $50 million sexual assault lawsuit against him in an Instagram Live on Tuesday. The NFL legend vowed to sue his rape accuser and her lawyer Tony Buzbee for defamation. In his scathing statement, the 56-year-old alleged that the Atlanta-based attorney “targets Black men.”

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 05: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe is seen on the set of The NFL Network along Radio Row on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Sean Gardner/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Sean Gardner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 05: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe is seen on the set of The NFL Network along Radio Row on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Sean Gardner/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Sean Gardner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

This is a developing story, please look back for more updates.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
