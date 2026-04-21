Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick resignation: What are the charges over $5M disaster relief funds? Explained

Florida Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick has announced she will resign from Congress following an ethics probe and ongoing criminal case linked to the alleged misuse of federal disaster relief funds.

The third-term lawmaker, who has pleaded not guilty, is facing multiple charges.(AP)

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The third-term lawmaker, who has pleaded not guilty, is facing multiple charges tied to what investigators describe as a scheme involving millions in improperly used government funds.

What are the charges?

According to the US Department of Justice, Cherfilus-McCormick has been indicted on charges including fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors allege she was involved in diverting up to $5 million in federal funds for personal use and political gain.

The funds in question were tied to a Covid-19 vaccination staffing contract awarded to her family’s healthcare company.

Authorities say the money originated from an overpayment by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

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{{^usCountry}} In its filing, the DOJ alleged that the congresswoman and her brother, Edwin Cherfilus, “conspired to steal that $5 million and routed it through multiple accounts to disguise its source.” The funds were then allegedly used to support her 2021 congressional campaign and for personal expenses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In its filing, the DOJ alleged that the congresswoman and her brother, Edwin Cherfilus, “conspired to steal that $5 million and routed it through multiple accounts to disguise its source.” The funds were then allegedly used to support her 2021 congressional campaign and for personal expenses. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Cherfilus-McCormick was indicted in November and is expected to face trial in Miami next year. What did the ethics probe find? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cherfilus-McCormick was indicted in November and is expected to face trial in Miami next year. What did the ethics probe find? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A separate investigation by the US House Ethics Committee found that Cherfilus-McCormick violated 25 ethics rules after a two-year inquiry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A separate investigation by the US House Ethics Committee found that Cherfilus-McCormick violated 25 ethics rules after a two-year inquiry. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The committee described an extensive investigation process, which included issuing 59 subpoenas, conducting 28 witness interviews, sending 30 requests for information, and reviewing more than 33,000 pages of documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee described an extensive investigation process, which included issuing 59 subpoenas, conducting 28 witness interviews, sending 30 requests for information, and reviewing more than 33,000 pages of documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lawmakers said the case raised broader concerns about institutional integrity. Representative Mark DeSaulnier noted that the allegations “implicate the public’s confidence in the House’s integrity as an institution.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lawmakers said the case raised broader concerns about institutional integrity. Representative Mark DeSaulnier noted that the allegations “implicate the public’s confidence in the House’s integrity as an institution.” {{/usCountry}}

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Political pressure

Calls for her resignation intensified after the ethics findings became public, with pressure coming from both sides of the aisle.

Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez said in a statement, “You can’t crime your way into legitimate power,” adding that Cherfilus-McCormick should step down or be removed.

However, several political and faith-based groups in Florida urged lawmakers not to expel her, arguing it would leave constituents without representation.

Her resignation will be leaving her seat vacant until voters elect a replacement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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