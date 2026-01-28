Shirley Raines cause of death: What happened to the ‘Beauty 2 the Streetz’ founder? Details emerge
Shirley Raines, founder of Beauty 2 the Streetz and advocate for Skid Row’s homeless, died 58. She was found unresponsive at home. Cause undisclosed.
Shirley Raines, the founder of the non-profit ‘Beauty 2 the Streetz’ and social media icon for her work with the homeless people in Skid Row, Los Angeles, has passed away. Her death was announced on the social media pages of her non-profit. She was 58.
“It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that Beauty 2 The Streetz announces the passing of our beloved CEO and founder, Shirley Raines, affectionately known to so many as Ms. Shirley,” the statement read.
What Happened To ‘Ms. Shirley’?
A cause of death was not disclosed. A date for her passing was also not mentioned, as the statement noted that more details will be released shortly.
Sheila Raines, the twin sister of Shirley Raines, told TMZ that the family is waiting for autopsy results, but, as of now, no foul play is suspected. She said that Shirley Raines was “found unresponsive” at her bed during a wellness check. Sheila Raines added that she was not unwell and was not on any medicines, per TMZ.
Originally from Compton, California, Raines became famous with videos of her work for 'Beauty 2 The Streetz' that have been widely shared on social media. ‘Beauty 2 The Streetz’ provides dignity-boosting care such as food, clothing, hygiene items, haircuts, wigs, and makeup to the homeless community in LA, particularly Skid Row.
She received the CNN Hero of the Year and won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Social Media Personality in 2025 for her advocacy work for the homeless. She has over one million followers across social media platforms.
Fans Shocked With Death: 'Heartbreaking'
Fans and supporters of Shirley Raines were devastated to hear about her death. Heartfelt tributes poured in as social media remembered her work.
“Miss Shirley Raines passing is so devastating,” wrote one. She fed and changed countless of lives and the earth lost someone who I would consider the closest thing to an angel. Her lives were my morning routine her patience was something I wanted to learn. God rest her soul."
“Shirley Raines, you will never be forgotten 🩷,” said another.
“Rest in peace to Ms. Shirley Raines who spent her life not only loving her community selflessly, but also inspiring countless others to love their community selflessly,” added another.
Shirley Raines had six children. Her first child, a son named Demetrius, tragically died at age two from accidental poisoning.
