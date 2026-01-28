Shirley Raines cause of death: What happened to the ‘Beauty 2 the Streetz’ founder? Details emerge

Shirley Raines, the founder of the non-profit ‘Beauty 2 the Streetz’ and social media icon for her work with the homeless people in Skid Row, Los Angeles, has passed away. Her death was announced on the social media pages of her non-profit. She was 58. Shirley Raines, founder of the nonprofit Beauty 2 the Streetz, has passed away. (X and joytfoundation on Instagram)

“It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that Beauty 2 The Streetz announces the passing of our beloved CEO and founder, Shirley Raines, affectionately known to so many as Ms. Shirley,” the statement read.

What Happened To ‘Ms. Shirley’? A cause of death was not disclosed. A date for her passing was also not mentioned, as the statement noted that more details will be released shortly.

Sheila Raines, the twin sister of Shirley Raines, told TMZ that the family is waiting for autopsy results, but, as of now, no foul play is suspected. She said that Shirley Raines was “found unresponsive” at her bed during a wellness check. Sheila Raines added that she was not unwell and was not on any medicines, per TMZ.