Shocking video shows Virginia house exploding as police try to execute search warrant after suspect set off flare gun

A house in Arlington, Virginia, shockingly exploded as police tried to execute a search warrant. A video of the horrifying blast, which took place on Monday night, December 4, is now viral on social media. A house in Arlington, Virginia, shockingly exploded as police tried to execute a search warrant (@VABVOX/X)

The blast took place shortly after police wrote on social media about a suspect who allegedly set off a flare gun inside an Arlington home. “POLICE ACTIVITY: ACPD is in the 800 block of N. Burlington Street investigating a suspect who has discharged a flare gun from his residence. Expect continued police activity and avoid the area,” the initial post read.

How did the blast take place?

After the blast, police updated the post saying, “UPDATE: As officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence, the suspect discharged several rounds inside the home. Subsequently, an explosion occurred at the residence and officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the explosion.”

They continued, “@ArlingtonVaFD is on scene working to extinguish the fire at the home. Media staging is in the 800 block of N. Edison Street.” Police also said that officers on scene “reported minor injuries with no one transported to the hospital.” Work is underway to extinguish the fire.

“At this point, we’re only aware of one individual who was inside the home,” Arlington County Police Department spokesperson Ashley Savage said, according to NBC News. The name of the suspect involved in the incident has not been revealed.

A neighbour who spoke toARLnow said they believe “it blew up the entire duplex” but hoped that the family that lived next door “was evacuated before it blew up.” Other neighbours said the blast shook their beds and left an “acrid stench” behind.