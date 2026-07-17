Shreveport mass shooting: What happened in Louisiana city today? Mass casualty incident reported

A mass casualty incident was reported in West 61st Street and Linwood Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana on Thursday afternoon. At least 20 units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the incident.

Representational. (Unsplash)

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The shooting came on the heels of another incident of shooting at the Centenary Avenue crossing with Topeka Street and Olive Street in Shreveport.

According to local NBC affiliate KIAL 6, the mass shooting incident on West 61st Street involved an adult who made it to a nearby hospital, indicating that at least one person has been injured. The Shreveport Police Department also released a statement. It is unclear how many were injured in the mass shooting.

"Officers responded after reports of gunfire at approximately 5822 Attaway Street, where several individuals fled the area before police arrived.

"A short time later, one adult male arrived at a local hospital suffering from what is believed to be a gunshot wound.

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{{^usCountry}} "Additionally, officers are investigating the discovery of a deceased individual near 61st Street and Linwood Avenue. At this time, investigators are working to determine whether that death is connected to the incident on Attaway Street." What Happened At Centenary Avenue, Shreveport? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Additionally, officers are investigating the discovery of a deceased individual near 61st Street and Linwood Avenue. At this time, investigators are working to determine whether that death is connected to the incident on Attaway Street." What Happened At Centenary Avenue, Shreveport? {{/usCountry}}

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The other incident took place at the intersection of Centenary Avenue, Topeka Street and Olive Street. A sedan stopped by near a local restaurant and opened fire at 2 black males and a white male.

The white male was hit in the thigh and is expected to survive, according to KTAL 6. The condition of the two injured black males is unknown. As of now, there is no word on the suspects.

This is a developing story.