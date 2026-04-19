Shreveport shooting suspect: First details on shooter who killed 8 kids revealed; update on motive

Police in Shreveport are piecing together the identity and actions of a gunman who carried out a devastating series of shootings across multiple homes early Sunday, leaving eight children dead and others injured. While authorities did not identify the suspect and the victims, first details were revealed.

First details on suspect

Chris Bordelon of the Shreveport Police Department revealed details about the mass shooting on Sunday(Shreveport Police Department)

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Authorities said the suspect, an adult male whose name has not yet been released, died after a police pursuit that ended in nearby Bossier Parish. Officers opened fire following a chase that began after the suspect allegedly carjacked a vehicle while fleeing the initial crime scene.

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“We do believe him to be the only individual that fired gunshots at these locations,” police spokesperson Chris Bordelon said.

Multiple homes targeted

Investigators described the incident as a domestic-related shooting spree that unfolded across at least three locations. Officers first responded shortly after 6 AM local time to reports of gunfire in the 300 block of West 79th Street. The crime scene quickly expanded.

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{{^usCountry}} “This is a rather extensive crime scene spanning between two residences here,” Bordelon said, adding, “There is also another residence on Harrison Street that is part of this crime scene as well.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is a rather extensive crime scene spanning between two residences here,” Bordelon said, adding, “There is also another residence on Harrison Street that is part of this crime scene as well.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ten people were shot in total, with eight children, ranging in age from about 1 to 14, killed. Officials said some of the victims were related to the suspect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ten people were shot in total, with eight children, ranging in age from about 1 to 14, killed. Officials said some of the victims were related to the suspect. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This is an extensive scene unlike anything most of us have ever seen,” Bordelon said. Potential motive {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is an extensive scene unlike anything most of us have ever seen,” Bordelon said. Potential motive {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to police, the suspect fled the area after the shootings, stole a vehicle and was pursued by officers into Bossier Parish, where he was ultimately shot and killed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the suspect fled the area after the shootings, stole a vehicle and was pursued by officers into Bossier Parish, where he was ultimately shot and killed. {{/usCountry}}

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“The individual responsible once leaving this scene performed a carjacking right here in close proximity to the corner of West 79th and Lynnwood, at which point in time, Shreveport police patrol officers got behind that vehicle in a chase incident,” Bordelon said.

“We do believe him to be the only individual that fired gunshots at these locations here,” he added.

Because officers were involved in the fatal shooting of the suspect, Louisiana State Police will lead that portion of the investigation. Officials confirmed no officers were injured during the encounter.

While authorities say the violence appears to be domestic in nature, a full motive has not yet been established. Investigators are continuing to collect evidence and are urging anyone with video or information to come forward.

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“This is a tragic situation, maybe the worst tragic situation we’ve ever had,” Mayor Tom Arceneaux said. “It’s a terrible morning, and we all mourn for the victims.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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