At least 5 people killed in Kyiv shooting, gunman shot dead after hostage situation
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that at least five people have been killed, while 10 others have been hospitalized.
At least 5 people have been killed and several others injured after a gunman opened fire in Kyiv on Saturday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The gunman killed at least five people in the streets of the Ukraine capital before taking hostages and barricading himself in a nearby supermarket, Associated Press reported.
The accused, whose identity is not known, was shot dead by the police.
Ukraine President Zelensky confirmed the incident, saying at least five people were killed and 10 others have been hospitalized.
“Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko has just reported that the attacker in Kyiv who opened fire on civilians has been eliminated. All the circumstances are being established. At present, 5 people have been confirmed killed,” Zelensky said in a social media post.
He further said four hostages have been rescued and an investigation has begun.
“Investigators of the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine are working. I have instructed the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Head of the National Police of Ukraine to make all verified information in this case available to the public,” the Ukraine President added.
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