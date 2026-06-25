Skyler Conville update: 13-year-old missing from Apache Junction found safe; man in custody

A 13-year-old girl who was missing from Apache Junction since Friday afternoon, June 19, has been found safe, police announced. A Turquoise Alert was issued on Tuesday night, June 23, for Arizona teen Skyler Conville, who was last seen with a stranger.

Skyler Conville update: 13-year-old missing from Apache Junction found safe (Apache Junction Police Department)

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The Department of Public Safety said that Conville was last seen at the Circle K parking lot at Meridian Drive and Superstition Boulevard on Friday afternoon, June 19. She got involved in a family fight and refused to get into a family member’s car, AZ Family reported. She was later seen getting into an early-2000s white Chevrolet Impala four-door sedan.

The vehicle Conville entered was last seen traveling westbound on Superstition Boulevard at approximately 1:07 pm. Security camera footage indicates that the driver was an unrelated man believed to be in his 50s or 60s.

‘Skyler Conville has been located safely and reunited with her family’

In an update, the Apache Junction Police Department initially said that the “man depicted in the photographs released with our missing person alert has been located in Globe, AZ and is in our custody.” In that post, police said Conville was still missing and that detectives are actively following leads to locate her.

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“The Apache Junction Police Department is grateful to report that 13-year-old Skyler Conville has been located safely and reunited with her family,” the Apache Junction Police Department said. “This investigation involved detectives, SWAT personnel, patrol officers, and our law enforcement partners, who worked around the clock following leads, conducting interviews, and serving multiple search warrants in Apache Junction, Mesa, Globe, and Miami. Their efforts ultimately led to Skyler being found.”

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“We would like to thank everyone who shared the Turquoise Alert, our missing person posts, and submitted tips throughout the investigation. The Turquoise Alert, combined with the overwhelming response from our community, generated invaluable leads that played a critical role in helping investigators locate Skyler safely,” the post continued.

It added, “While Skyler has been safely recovered, this investigation is ongoing and has transitioned into an active criminal investigation. Detectives continue to pursue additional leads and serve search warrants. To protect the integrity of the investigation, no additional information will be released at this time.”

Anyone with any further tips can use the Apache Junction Police Department’s dedicated tip line at (480) 474-8585.