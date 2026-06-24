Where is Skyler Conville? Timeline of disappearance as Arizona teen last seen entering stranger's car in Apache Junction

The Department of Public Safety said that Conville was last seen at the Circle K parking lot at Meridian Drive and Superstition Boulevard on Friday afternoon, June 19. She got involved in a family fight and refused to get into a family member’s car, AZ Family reported.

A Turquoise Alert was issued on Tuesday night, June 23, for a missing 13-year-old girl in Arizona . Skyler Conville was last seen with a man in Apache Junction.

Timeline of Skyler Conville’s disappearance Argument with family member – On Friday, Conville walked away after an argument with her guardian, 12 News reported.

Return to Circle K – She later returned to Circle K and was seen getting into an early-2000s white Chevrolet Impala four-door sedan. The car had some damage to the front driver-side bumper.

Vehicle last seen at around 1:07 pm – The vehicle Conville entered was last seen traveling westbound on Superstition Boulevard at approximately 1:07 pm. Security camera footage indicates that the driver was an unrelated man believed to be in his 50s or 60s. He had black-and-gray hair and a beard, dark eyes, and was wearing a gray tank top, black shorts, and was black sneakers.

Skyler Conville’s last outfit – Conville was last seen wearing multi-camouflage pants, a dark gray shirt, and a hot pink bonnet.

What is a Turquoise Alert? According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, “A Turquoise Alert program establishes a notification system that provides immediate information to the public through issuing and coordinating alerts using various resources following the report of a missing endangered person, including tribal members, who is under the age of 65 and specific activation criteria are met. The goal of the Turquoise Alert is to locate the missing endangered person through efficient information dissemination and communication that results in the safe and expedient recovery.”

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The Turquoise Alert system is also cited as ‘Emily’s Law’ in honor of Emily Pike, a San Carlos Apache Tribal member, who was 14 years old when she was found dead off Highway 60 in the state of Arizona after going missing. Pike’s February 2025 death was investigated as a homicide, but her killer was never identified or found. Her murder remains unsolved.

Meanwhile, Conville has been described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Apache Junction Police Department at 480-982-8260 or call 911 immediately.