Skyler Conville Turquoise Alert update: 5 things about Apache Junction teen last seen with man

A Turquoise Alert was issued for Skyler Conville on Tuesday night. The teen was last seen with a man in Apache Junction, Arizona. Skyler Conville got into another man's car after an argument with her family. (Facebook/Casa Grande Help & Services)

The Department of Public Safety issued the alert. Notably, a Turquoise Alert is issued for a missing person under the age of 65. This is usually put out when law enforcement has exhausted all local options. When such an alert is issued it means the person is not a runaway and happens to be missing under unexplained or suspicious circumstances. A public alert is issued to help the person, since they might be with a potentially dangerous individual.

Many shared screenshots of the emergency alert put out for Conville. It is different from an Amber Alert which is issued strictly when a child goes missing and authorities believe they may have been kidnapped.