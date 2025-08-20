Smoke from Everglades wildfire chokes South Florida, prompts warnings across Broward County

A fast-growing wildfire, dubbed the Mile Marker 39 fire, devoured 1600 acres by Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Forest Service. The wildfire, which is burning in the Florida Everglades, is sending smoke and haze across South Florida on Wednesday, prompting air quality concerns. The fire is 0% contained, but the firefighters continue to make efforts to contain the blaze. Dense smoke from the Mile Marker 39 and Sawgrass wildfires is impacting visibility in South Florida.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

In addition, a second blaze dubbed the Sawgrass Fire, which spread across 250 acres, was also 0% contained, as reported by NBC Miami.

Smoke from the wildfires affect Broward County

In a special weather statement, the National Weather Service stated that the smoke in Broward County may result in low visibility with a drop to 3 miles or less in areas where the smoke is the densest. The Northwest winds are pushing the smoke toward Interstate 75 and across other populated areas. Drivers are advised to move with caution on the roads.

NWS shares precautions amid smoke from Miami fire

The NWS shared a list of actions to follow amid dense smoke rising from the Sawgrass and Mile Marker 39 wildfires. NWS stated that the “visibility may change suddenly over short distances”. Thus, advise to exercise extra caution on your commute this morning."

People who are sensitive to particle pollution to "consider reducing your activity level or shortening the amount of time you are outdoors.”