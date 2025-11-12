Search
SNAP benefits: Will Americans receive payments this month? Here's what Supreme Court ruled today

BySumanti Sen
Published on: Nov 12, 2025 05:40 am IST

The Supreme Court has issued an update on a temporary order blocking full food assistance payments under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The Supreme Court has extended a temporary order blocking full food assistance payments under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Newsweek report. The decision came on Tuesday, November 11, keeping in place a system where some recipients have received their full monthly benefits, while others have received no assistance at all.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: People prepare to depart (L) after receiving free food boxes as others wait in line at a large-scale food distribution, in response to the federal government shutdown and SNAP/CalFresh food benefits delays, on November 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
The order will expire just before midnight Thursday, November 13. By this time, the Congress could approve a deal to reopen the government.

According to lawmakers, restoring operations would let SNAP payments resume for millions of Americans. However, it remains unclear how quickly full benefits would be restored.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights.
