SNAP benefits: Will Americans receive payments this month? Here's what Supreme Court ruled today

The Supreme Court has extended a temporary order blocking full food assistance payments under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Newsweek report. The decision came on Tuesday, November 11, keeping in place a system where some recipients have received their full monthly benefits, while others have received no assistance at all. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: People prepare to depart (L) after receiving free food boxes as others wait in line at a large-scale food distribution, in response to the federal government shutdown and SNAP/CalFresh food benefits delays, on November 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The order will expire just before midnight Thursday, November 13. By this time, the Congress could approve a deal to reopen the government.

According to lawmakers, restoring operations would let SNAP payments resume for millions of Americans. However, it remains unclear how quickly full benefits would be restored.