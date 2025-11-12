SNAP benefits: Will Americans receive payments this month? Here's what Supreme Court ruled today

The Supreme Court has issued an update on a temporary order blocking full food assistance payments under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
The order will expire just before midnight Thursday, November 13. By this time, the Congress could approve a deal to reopen the government.
According to lawmakers, restoring operations would let SNAP payments resume for millions of Americans. However, it remains unclear how quickly full benefits would be restored.