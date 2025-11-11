Search
Tue, Nov 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

US senate passes bill to end government shutdown, awaits final House vote

AP |
Published on: Nov 11, 2025 10:13 pm IST

Senate Democrats reached a deal with Republicans to end the longest government shutdown, awaiting House action.

Legislation to reopen the government after the longest shutdown in history awaits action in the House after a small group of Senate Democrats ratified a deal with Republicans despite searing criticism from within their party.

After a 41-day shutdown, legislation to reopen the government is pending in the House following a Senate deal.(AP)
After a 41-day shutdown, legislation to reopen the government is pending in the House following a Senate deal.(AP)

The 41-day shutdown could last a few more days as members of the House, kept on recess since mid-September, return to Washington to vote on the legislation. President Donald Trump has signaled support for the bill, saying Monday that “we’re going to be opening up our country very quickly.”

The final Senate vote, 60-40, broke a grueling stalemate that lasted more than six weeks as Democrats demanded that Republicans negotiate with them to extend health care tax credits that expire Jan. 1. The Republicans never did, and just enough moderate Democrats eventually switched their votes as federal food aid was delayed, airport delays worsened and hundreds of thousands of federal workers continued to go unpaid.

Meanwhile, Americans are stretched to the limit as they wait for the U.S. Supreme Court and Congress to decide when full payments will resume under the SNAP food aid program. Trump also asked the justices to throw out a jury’s finding that he owes $5 million for sexually abusing and later defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.

House Speaker Mike Johnson urged lawmakers to start returning to Washington “right now” given shutdown-related travel delays, but an official notice issued after the Senate vote said the earliest the House will vote is Wednesday afternoon.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / US senate passes bill to end government shutdown, awaits final House vote
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On