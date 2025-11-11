When will the US House reopen? What we know as Senate passes bill to end shutdown

With the US Senate passing a bipartisan spending bill on Monday to end the government shutdown, it now needs the approval of the US House of Representatives to formally reach President Trump for his signature, thereby ending the ongoing shutdown. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, makes a statement to reporters following a vote in the Senate to move forward with a stopgap funding bill to reopen the government through Jan. 30.(AP)

However, the US House of Representatives has been in recess since mid-September and needs to reopen first before reps can vote on the bill.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has kept the chamber in recess since mid-September, stating that there is “no legislative work” until the United States Senate passes a funding bill. Critics have argued that the House have been kept in recess to avoid discussion on certain matters related to the Jeffrey Epstein files.

When Will The US House Reopen?

US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson still hasn't announced a date for reopening the House. On Monday, after the Senate passed the bill ending the shutdown, Speaker Johnson held a press conference where he said, "we will have to do it as soon as possible."

However, CBS News reported that the lower chamber could reopen "as soon as Wednesday".

Senate Approves Bipartisan Spending Bill

The Senate approved an amendment to fund the government through January 30, reverse Trump-era shutdown layoffs, and halt new ones temporarily.

The package includes three full-year appropriations bills covering military construction and veterans affairs, agriculture and the FDA, and legislative branch operations.

The measure passed 60–40, with Democrats Catherine Cortez Masto, Dick Durbin, John Fetterman, Maggie Hassan, Tim Kaine, Jackie Rosen, Jeanne Shaheen, and independent Angus King voting in favor, while Republican Rand Paul opposed it.