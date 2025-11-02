SNL takes wild dig at Trump's viral chocolate bar prank at White House Halloween event; ‘Even the kid is like…’

Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live has received backlash on the internet for poking fun at Donald Trump's Halloween party at the White House. On Thursday, Trump distributed candy to trick-or-treaters with his wife, Melania, and delighted supporters by repeating his popular chocolate bar prank from 2019. Colin Jost of SNL faced backlash for ridiculing Trump’s Halloween event, particularly his chocolate bar prank.(SNL)

During the show, Jost hinted at the US President and the First Lady's dramatic arrival at the event in an unsettling way. “My favorite part, though, was when Trump and Melania made a grand entrance to this song, Michael Jackson's Thriller,” he stated.

“Just the perfect soundtrack to lure kids to a famous mansion,” Jost said, alluding to Jackson's alleged child sex abuse at Neverland Ranch.

Jackson, who consistently insisted on his innocence, was cleared of charges of sexual assault in 2005.

Jost also made light of the amusing incident at the occasion where Trump put a candy bar on a child's head.

SNL mock Trump's viral Halloween candy bar prank

He further echoed the show's previous sketch ridiculing Trump's ballroom construction, saying, “President Trump and the First Lady hosted a trick or treat event at what's left of the White House.”

Mocking Trump, he went on to mention: “This is one of my favorite things that the president does because it is so clear that he never trick-or-treated once in his life.”

Following that, the comedian showed a clip from this year's Halloween. In the video, Trump is seen putting a chocolate bar on a kid's head dressed as DJ Marshmello.

Six years back, Trump used the same tactic during his first term as he put a piece of candy on top of a child who was costumed as a Minion from the popular film Despicable Me.

“Just put it in the bag! Why is he so weird? Even the kid is like, “This is not right”,” the Weekend Update co-anchor quipped.

“It's kind of an embodiment of his entire presidency, just a violation of norms that no other president or person has ever conceived of. Like who's ever thought: “I should just put the candy on the kid's head”,” he added.

Netizens react

Meanwhile, SNL received mixed response for its anti-Trump skit, with one Trump supporter saying: “Oh my God, they’re so out of touch. The chocolate on the minion’s head is hilarious and has been a meme since his first term and he just did an homage to it. Which is hilarious. You people are retarded.”

“Bro this hilarious 😹,” another person said.

“SNL hasn't been funny since the 90's,” a third user chimed in.