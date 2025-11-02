Being anti-Trump is ‘probably illegal’, POTUS goes all guns blazing against Seth Meyers over ‘treason’ remark

President Donald Trump blasted late-night TV host Seth Meyers of NBC, saying that he may be “the least talented person to ‘perform’ live in the history of television.” Calling Seth Meyers a “truly deranged lunatic”, Trump revealed that he watched his show for the first time in years.(X@LateNightSeth)

Trump targeted Seth Meyers after he ran a clip titled “Seth Translates Trump to English” during his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday's Late Night with Seth Meyers show. In his show, Meyers parodied a speech that Trump delivered this week to US Navy troops deployed at the coast of Japan.

In response to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer's critical assessment of Trump's visit to East Asia, Meyers remarked, “If anyone dares to say anything less than glowing, Trump loses his s--t,” Daily Beast reported.

“Trump thinks that if you say something mean about him, that’s treason,” Meyers asserted.

Trump claps back at Seth Meyers

In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump said, “Seth Meyers of NBC may be the least talented person to ‘perform’ live in the history of television. In fact, he may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise.”

Calling him a “truly deranged lunatic”, the POTUS revealed that he watched his show for the first time in years.

Almost proving Meyers's assertion, the Republican leader hit out at NBC and went on to imply that it might be illegal to be “anti-Trump.”

“Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!”

Trump vs Seth Meyers: History of their feud

Trump has previously criticized the 51-year-old comedian. In a late-night Truth Social tirade in January, Trump chastised Meyers, calling him “Marble Mouth Meyers” and “merely a slot filler for the Scum that runs Comcast.”

In August, Trump assailed Meyers, claiming on Truth Social that there was "a sick rumor going around that Fake News NBC" had extended Meyers' contractual agreement. Notably, his ' contract was extended through 2028 in May 2024. Labelling him as “the personality of an insecure child,” he then vowed to investigate why the network would “extend this dope's contract.”

Although Meyers has not yet addressed Trump's latest criticism, he did share the controversial segment on social media after the president's tirade.