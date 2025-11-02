‘There’s nothing to hide,’ says Erika Kirk in interview with Jesse Watters ahead of Charlie's alleged assassin's trial

Erika Kirk, the widow of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, rejected defense attempts to keep cameras from the trial of the man who is accused of killing her husband, suggesting that the public should witness “what true evil is.” Erika Kirk advocates for camera presence at the trial of Tyler Robinson, accused of murdering her husband. She underscores the significance of transparency and public awareness of the case. (AP)

In a clip posted on X, Erika told Fox News’ Jesse Watters, “There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered. There have been cameras all over my friends and family, mourning. There have been cameras all over me. Analyzing my every move, analyzing my every smile, my every tear. We deserve to have cameras in there.”

Stressing on the importance of transparency, “There’s nothing to hide. I know there’s not, because I’ve seen what the case is built on. Let everyone see what true evil is. This is something that could impact a generation and generations to come.”

A Utah judge earlier this week set some limitations on media coverage of the court hearings for 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, but refrained from completely prohibiting cameras. The full discussion between Erika and Watters is scheduled to appear on Fox News on Wednesday.

Judge Tony Graf of the Fourth District declared on October 27 that the media could not display Robinson's shackles, but he refused to impose more extensive restrictions, as per he Utah News Dispatch.

Charges against Tyler Robinson

Tyler Robinson, 22, is charged with aggravated murder in connection with Charlie Kirk's killing at Utah Valley University on September 10. If he is found guilty, the prosecution intends to pursue the death penalty.

Judge Graf stated that his present limitations achieve “the proper balance between the public's right to access and transparency and Mr. Robinson's right to a fair proceeding.”

Although Robinson could appear in civilian attire, the judge forbade photographing him entering, standing, or leaving the courthouse.

He must, however, be kept under restraint for the duration of the sessions.

The virtual hearing on Monday follows a closed hearing held last week.

With his camera off, Robinson made a remote appearance from the Utah County Jail and was asked if he could hear the proceedings. "Yes, I can," he replied.

Robinson is expected to appear in court in-person on January 16.