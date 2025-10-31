Donald Trump health update: POTUS addresses worries amid MRI scan row; ‘Got the shakes' - watch video

President Donald Trump has spoken about his health again, while on Air Force One following the meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. A video of his interaction with reporters onboard has been widely shared online, including by White House's Rapid Response handle. There have been past concerns about President Donald Trump's health after he was pictured with bruising on his hand. (AP)

What Donald Trump said about his health

A smiling president told the press, “These are rough winds in Asia, I must tell you. This is a rough flight…”.

Trump then added, “…they're going to be watching Trump, they're going to say, 'He didn't look too good, he's got the shakes!'”

Trump's remarks about people saying he's got the ‘shakes’ comes amid a longstanding discussion about the president's health. The issue took the spotlight again when he was flying from Malaysia to Japan, and told reporters onboard the Air Force One that he'd gotten an MRI scan done.

Notably, the White House had jotted down Trump's recent visit to Walter Reed Medical Center as a routine medical checkup.

What top cardiologist speculated about Trump's MRI scan

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist who used to treat former Vice President Dick Cheney, spoke about Trump's MRI to CNN. He noted that such tests are not carried out without any medical justification.

Reiner said “hey can be neurologic symptoms that prompt an MRI. They could be back pain that prompts an MRI. There can be issues with the heart that would prompt an MRI. And for those reasons, the public should really be told, you know, why did the president undergo the test, what consultants he saw, and what was the result of the testing?.”

Notably, concerns about Trump's health have been expressed earlier as well, when the president appeared to have bruising on his hand. The White House, however, published an official update on Trump's health in October, where it said the president was in “excellent overall health” following “preventative assessments, laboratory testing, and advanced imaging.” Reiner, meanwhile, shared that he felt the White House should be open and honest with the American people.