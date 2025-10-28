Trump health update: Amid 3rd term talks, POTUS blurts out big medical secret

President Donald Trump revealed that he underwent an MRI scan during what was initially planned as a routine medical checkup earlier this month, putting to rest speculation surrounding his recent visit to Walter Reed Medical Center. Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One en route to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt(REUTERS)

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from Malaysia to Japan, the 79-year-old said, “I got an MRI; it was perfect,” though he declined to explain why the scan.

This comes as talks about Trump seeking a third term, running in 2028, surfaced this month. When asked about a potential Vice Presidential run, he said he would not be a running mate.

However, Trump did not explicitly rule out a third term. When asked about the possibility, he said, "I would love to do it. I have my best numbers ever."

Trump's health update

The president repeatedly confronted his predecessor, Joe Biden, 82, about his health during the 2024 campaign. The Democrat, who dropped out in the final weeks before the election, was diagnosed with cancer.

Trump now faces similar health speculations. His acknowledgment on Monday came after weeks of rumors fueled by visible bruising on his hands and reports of swollen ankles during public appearances.

While the White House has repeatedly described Trump as being in ‘excellent overall health’, questions have lingered about the nature of his tests.

Following Trump’s October 10 visit to Walter Reed, the White House released a brief memo stating that he had undergone ‘advanced imaging, laboratory testing, and preventative health assessments’.

When asked last week to clarify what ‘advanced imaging’ meant, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt did not confirm whether an MRI was involved, saying only that such tests are ‘routine for presidents’.

“I think the physician’s note said the president is in incredibly good shape,” she told reporters, declining to go into further detail.

Trump, meanwhile, dismissed health concerns. “We had an MRI… you know the whole thing. And it was perfect,” he said, adding that his doctors described his results as ‘some of the best reports they’ve ever seen for someone my age’.

The White House has previously said Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition that can cause leg swelling in older adults.