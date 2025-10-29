Trump health update: Viral moment explaining 'water' to Navy sparks concern amid MRI -Watch

A moment from President Donald Trump's speech at the US Navy's Yokosuka base, in Yokosuka, Japan, on Tuesday went viral on social media. Trump visited Japan on Tuesday after Malaysia as part of his ongoing East Asia trip. As he spoke to navy personnels at Yokosuka base, he purportedly explained the significance of "water" in what many described as incoherent speech. Donald Trump speaks alongside Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the US Navy's Yokosuka base in Japan.(REUTERS)

It sparked concerns around the health of the 79-year-old, especially since he revealed recently that he had undergone an MRI scan over a possible neurological condition. However, the scan, which Trump revealed to reporters aboard Air Force One, saying it "turned out perfect" has sparked concerns around his health.

The speech during his visit to the US Navy's Yokosuka base alongside Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi added to it. The moment came when the POTUS was speaking about the magnetic catapult used to launch planes from US Navy carriers, when he seemingly went on an incoherent rant, which, many on social media thought, did not make much sense.

Here's the viral video:

“You know, the new thing is magnets. So instead of using hydraulic that can be hit by lightning and it’s fine. You take a little glass of water, you drop it on magnets, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said.

“So, you know, the elevators come up in the new carriers—I think I’m going to change it, by the way—they have magnets. Every tractor has hydraulic, every excavator, every excavating machine of any kind has hydraulic. But somebody decided to use magnets.”

This story is being updated.