Social Security COLA forecast for 2026 rises to 2.7% amid inflation trends: What to expect

Senior advocacy groups and policy experts predict that Social Security recipients may receive a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 2.7 percent in 2026. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' July inflation data served as the basis for this estimate, which was adjusted by 2.5 percent in 2025, reported CNBC. The Social Security Administration will formally release the 2026 COLA in October.(REUTERS)

After completing the July, August, and September inflation data, the Social Security Administration will formally release the 2026 COLA in October. By comparing the average of those three months to the same time last year, the adjustment makes use of the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).

A gradual increase in projections

According to another report in The Motley Fool, a nonprofit advocacy group, The Senior Citizens League raised its COLA forecast through 2025:

March: 2.2%

April: 2.3%

May: 2.4%

June: 2.5%

July: 2.6%

August: 2.7%

The report quoted independent policy analyst Mary Johnson saying that she, too, has estimated a 2.7 per cent COLA for 2026, in line with TSCL’s updated figures. Historically, Social Security COLAs have averaged 2.6 per cent over the last 20 years.

The hidden challenge: Medicare costs

While a 2.7% increase would raise the average Social Security retirement check by around $54 per month, many retirees may not experience the full windfall. There is an anticipation that Part B of Medicare will face a steep increase in 2026... the estimate is an average of 11.6% which means an average increase of $21.50 per month in premiums.

The estimates for the average retiree's premium increases could easily offset almost 40% of their COLA and leave many with even less purchasing power than before.

Social Security COLA

The annual COLA is meant to keep pace with inflation for retirees, not create a new level of financial security. The rising costs of essentials: food, home, and healthcare, while accounting for large increases, can erode the real value of these increases, according to The Motley Fool.

Some experts advise people who are having trouble paying their regular bills to think about taking on part-time work, eliminating wasteful spending, or moving to a place where their Social Security check can purchase more. It is generally advised that people who are still employed contribute as much as they can to their retirement funds through an IRA or 401(k) rather than depending more on Social Security.

