Social Security payments: June 2025 schedule, key dates, and important changes

Social Security payments for June are just around the corner. But with the multiple changes in who receives how much and when, it can be difficult to keep a track of what's going on in order to plan for your month ahead.

Here is a full list of the changes introduced recently which will help you be better prepared in terms of how much you can expect to get:

Early SSI Payments

The Social Security Administration defines Supplemental Security Income (SSI) as “monthly payments to people with disabilities and older adults who have little or no income or resources”. Though the amount of people eligible to access this program are severely limited, individuals who earn no more than $2,019 from work each month along with facing severe disadvantages on various other measures like disability benefits, unemployment and pensions are eligible to access this payment.

Though the payment is scheduled to arrive at the 1st of each month, this time your June SSI payment will be arriving on 30th May itself. Since the 1st of June is a Sunday, the SSA issues payments on the weekday prior to that so that beneficiaries can avoid default payments and plan their upcoming month in advance.

Payment Schedule

The retirement, disability and survivor benefits of Social Security are distributed across one of three Wednesdays of the month for beneficiaries who began receiving their benefits after May 1997.

If your birthday is between the 1st and the 10th, your Social Security payments will arrive on the second Wednesday of each month.

If your birthday is between the 11th and the 20th, your Social Security payments will arrive on the third Wednesday of each month.

If your birthday is between the 21st and the 31st, your Social Security payments will arrive on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

The schedule, however, carries a few exceptions as well:

Payment to children or spouses who receive benefits based on someone else’s work record will be processed on the same day as the primary beneficiary.

Individuals who receive both Social Security benefits and SSI will receive Social Security on the 3rd of the month.

Individuals whose payment date falls on a federal holiday or weekend will be paid on the weekday immediately prior.

In addition, those who have their Medicare premiums paid for by the states in which they live and those who live in a foreign country will receive their payments on the 3rd of every month.

Rate of COLA

The Cost of Living Adjustment is usually measured in tandem with the Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index and is meant to protect purchasing power in the midst of inflation. The 2.5% COLA increase in benefits will remain in effect making the average monthly benefit $1,976. This means that the average retirement benefit for couples will increase to $3,089 per month, $1,832 per month for surviving spouses, $3,761 monthly for widows with atleast two children, $1,580 per month for disabled workers and $2,826 for disabled workers with a spouse and one or more children.

New overpayment rule

Following the backlash faced by SSA earlier this year for rehashing a 100% monthly benefit for overpayments, the new regulations passed in April have lowered the rate to 50%. This means that the SSA can only withhold up to 50% of your benefit if you fail to file a waiver, appeal or payment plan on receiving an overpayment letter. You can also ask for a reduction in recovery rate if you are experiencing financial difficulties of any sort.

Identity verification

In-person identity checks are now required for those applying for retirement or survivor benefits outside of the online system to minimize frauds. Those applying for SSI, Medicare or Social Security benefits can also complete the verification requirements over telephonic call if need be. However, if you choose not to use your SSA account, be ready to face delays when you go to the SSA office.

Service delays

Under Elon Musk’s control, the Department of Government Efficiency (DoGE), has significantly reduced the fiscal and human resources invested in the SSA. As a result, be prepared to deal with longer waiting durations for appeals, error correction and telephonic assistance.

You can either sign up to receive your Social Security payments via direct deposit or via a Direct Express card which allows you to directly access benefits without a bank account. Direct deposit payments arrive earlier on while mailed checks can take more time.

