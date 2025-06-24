Social Security payments on June 25: Who will receive up to $5,108? Details here

Millions of Americans will be getting their Social Security payments this week, with up to $5,108 set to be transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. According to Pew Research Center, about 73.9 million people across the United States received benefits from at least one of Social Security’s programs, as of April 2025. Most of them are retired workers (52.6 million). Social Security Payments will be credited on June 25(AFP)

The Social Security Administration (SSA) beneficiaries comprise over a fifth of the entire US population. Not all claimants receive their payments on the same day, as there are a large number of beneficiaries. Retirement, spousal and survivor benefits are usually sent out throughout the month, depending on the recipient's birth date and whether they get any additional payments, such as the Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Social Security: When to expect next payment?

Benefits will be paid to the claimants on June 25. Those born between the 21st and 31st of any calendar month will be receiving the payments. People are advised to wait for three working days before getting in touch with SSA if they do not receive the expected payment as per the schedule. Saturdays, Sundays and all public holidays are not working days.

The Social Security amount

In May 2025, the average retired worker benefit stood at $2,002.39, SSA data shows. This was the first time it breached the $2,000 mark. The amount changes from month to month as benefits are based on a worker's highest 35 years of earnings, Newsweek reported.

Money received by a beneficiary is determined by several factors, such as their lifetime income, along with the age they choose to begin collecting benefits.

People retired at the age of 62 can expect up to $2,831 per month, while waiting until 67 increases the benefit to $4,018. Those who delay it until 70 get monthly benefits up to a maximum of $5,108.

In May, the SSI payments made to blind and disabled Americans was $718.30 on average. It was sent to 7.4 million people.

Social Security: July 2025 calendar

In the coming month, Social Security benefits are to be paid on the following dates:

July 1 - SSI payments

July 3 - Retirement benefits (People collecting checks since before May 1997 and retirees who also collect SSI benefits)

July 9 - Retirement, spousal and survivor benefits (Born between 1st and 10th of any calendar month)

July 16 - Benefits for people born between 11 and 20

July 23 - Benefits for those born between 21 and 31

FAQs:

1. What is Social Security?

Works as a source of retirement income, Social Security replaces a percentage of an individual's pre-retirement income based on their lifetime earnings.

2. How much money will I get as a Social Security benefit?

The amount changes on a monthly basis and depends on person to person. The benefits are based on the highest 35 years of earnings.

3. What to do if you don’t receive Social Security payment?

If the SSI payment is not paid on time, SSA recommends that you wait for at least three business days and then get in touch with your local SSA office.