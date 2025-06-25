Social Security payments on June 25: What to do if you haven’t received your benefits

Social Security payments are one of the main sources of benefits for many Americans. Millions of Americans are set to receive up to $5,108 in their bank accounts. Those with birthdays between the 21st and 31st of any month will receive their Social Security payments for this month on June 25. The schedule of Social Security payments depends on factors such as the beneficiaries' birth dates, Newsweek reported. Social Security payments for this month will be credited on June 25. If you haven't received your benefits, here's what to do(REUTERS)

Social Security payments: What to do if you haven’t received benefits?

Ideally, the beneficiaries should wait for three working days before contacting the Social Security Administration regarding missed payments. The working days do not include Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. If your Social Security payment is delayed even after three working days, get in touch with your local SSA branch for details.

You can also check with your bank to find out if there have been any delays.

Social Security: July 2025 calendar

Social Security benefits are to be paid on the following dates in July:

July 1 - Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments.

July 3 - Retirement benefits for people who have been collecting checks since before May 1997 and retirees who also claim SSI benefits.

July 9 - Retirement, survivor and spousal benefits for claimants born between 1st and 10th of any calendar month.

July 16 - Benefits for individuals born between 11th and 20th.

July 23 - Benefits for beneficiaries born between 21st and 31st.

Social Security June 25: What's the average benefit you can receive?

In May 2025, $2,002.39 was the average benefit a retired worker received, as per SSA data. The Social Security amount changes from time to time as the benefits are calculated based on a worker's highest 35 years of earnings.

The amount a beneficiary receives is also based on their lifetime income and the age at which they start collecting benefits.

People who retire at the age of 62 can expect up to $2,831 per month. Those who retire at 67 may get up to $4,018. Individuals who delay their retirement up to 70 years can get monthly benefits up to $5,108.

FAQs:

What is Social Security?

It is a group of government programs designed to provide financial aid to individuals and families. It replaces a percentage of an employee’s pre-retirement income based on their lifetime earnings, as per the official website.

How much is the monthly Social Security payment?

The amount varies depending on several factors such as lifetime income and age when the worker starts collecting benefits.

When will the Social Security July 2025 benefits be paid?

The money will start arriving in the bank account of the beneficiaries from July 1.