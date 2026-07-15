Sohail GoFundMe: Fundraiser launched for Indian Muslim man stabbed 15 times at US mall; critical condition revealed

A 48-year-old man, arrested for allegedly stabbing Indian Muslim man multiple times at Valley Fair Mall in Utah on Monday, stated that he chose the victim based on his religion, according to the police.

Sohail, now in critical condition, requires extensive medical care, prompting his friends to start a GoFundMe campaign to help his family. (GoFundMe)

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Peter Michael Larsen has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon as a restricted person.

Larsen “stated he had targeted the victim with intent to kill him because of his religion (Muslim),” stated a police booking affidavit.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Monday at Valley Fair Mall, located at 3601 S. 2700 West. According to West Valley police, the victim, a male, was employed at a kiosk within the mall.

Family members have confirmed the victim's first name as Sohail.

Luna Nunez, who worked with Sohail at Magma Diamonds in the mall, stated that the victim doesn't have an insurance. "He's the only man that is working in his family. He has two babies and a wife, and they are not working right now."

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Peter Michael Larsen? Utah man arrested for stabbing Indian Muslim man in US mall; Chilling details out Sohail GoFundMe reveals his critical condition {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Peter Michael Larsen? Utah man arrested for stabbing Indian Muslim man in US mall; Chilling details out Sohail GoFundMe reveals his critical condition {{/usCountry}}

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Following the hate crime incident, his friends have set up a GoFundMe campaign to assist the family while Sohail is in the hospital.

“He is now in critical condition, facing multiple surgeries for his hands, heart, and lungs. The road ahead is long and uncertain, and his family is deeply worried about his recovery and well-being,” the page reads.

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"Sohail does not have health insurance, and the medical bills for his emergency care, surgeries, and ongoing physical therapy are overwhelming. As the main provider for his wife and children, Sohail’s absence has left his family in a vulnerable position, both emotionally and financially.

“Please help us get Sohail the help he needs. Your support will go directly toward his medical expenses and rehabilitation, giving him a chance to heal and return to his loved ones. Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference. Thank you for your kindness and for standing with Sohail and his family,” the GoFundMe Page added.

His fundraiser has received $76,452 of $100K USD so far.

Stabbing incident at Valley Fair Mall

Larsen was rushed to a nearby hospital for evaluation because he was struck in the head by bystanders attempting to remove the knife from his hand, according to the affidavit.

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When asked by detectives, Larsen said that "he believes he is a catalyst and he intends to kill Muslims. (Larsen) constitutes a substantial danger to the public if released based on his violent actions today, ideologies and pre-planned mass casualty events," police stated in their affidavit.