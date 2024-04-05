 Solar eclipse: Yankees postpone start time for April 8 match against Marlins - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Solar eclipse: Yankees postpone start time for April 8 match against Marlins

ByHT News Desk
Apr 05, 2024 10:47 AM IST

Time of Yankees match against Marlins on April 8 to be postponed due to solar eclipse.

In just a few days, the US will witness one of the most significant solar eclipses in its history. As the nation eagerly prepares for this extraordinary celestial event, life is undergoing some adjustments to ensure the best viewing experience.

Time of Yankees match against Marlins on April 8 to be postponed(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
Time of Yankees match against Marlins on April 8 to be postponed(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

What is Yankees vs Marlins April 8 time ?

The Yankees have decided to postpone the start time for April 8's game against the Marlins from 2:05 p.m. to 6:05 p.m., the team announced. First pitch for the series opener between the two teams in The Bronx had been slated to be thrown just minutes before a solar eclipse began in New York City.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Miami Herald reporter posted the updated time in a post on X. He stated that The Bally Sports Florida: Marlins broadcast has stated that Monday's #Marlins-Yankees game at Yankee Stadium will change to a 6:05 p.m. first pitch. It was originally scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Solar eclipse is happening that day.

What is the time to witness solar eclipse in New York?

In New York City solar eclipse will commence from around 2:10 p.m. and last roughly two hours and 26 minutes before coming to an end around 4:36 p.m., according to timeanddate.com. NASA has started that the ideal time to see the eclipse is 3:15 p.m and it is believed to be the last solar eclipse in the U.S. for the next two decades.

Even though New York won't witness a full solar eclipse, which means it won't go dark during the time, residents should witness 90 percent of the sun blocked out by the moon during the event’s peak. The team plans to hand out special Yankees Solar Eclipse Day T-shirts to the first 15,000 fans that arrive at Yankee Stadium.

Neither game will be impacted by the solar eclipse, but the Guardians are opening the gates to Progressive Field at 2 p.m. so that fans can view the event from inside the ballpark.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / US News / Solar eclipse: Yankees postpone start time for April 8 match against Marlins
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On