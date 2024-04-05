Solar eclipse: Yankees postpone start time for April 8 match against Marlins

In just a few days, the US will witness one of the most significant solar eclipses in its history. As the nation eagerly prepares for this extraordinary celestial event, life is undergoing some adjustments to ensure the best viewing experience. Time of Yankees match against Marlins on April 8 to be postponed(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

What is Yankees vs Marlins April 8 time ?

The Yankees have decided to postpone the start time for April 8's game against the Marlins from 2:05 p.m. to 6:05 p.m., the team announced. First pitch for the series opener between the two teams in The Bronx had been slated to be thrown just minutes before a solar eclipse began in New York City.

Miami Herald reporter posted the updated time in a post on X. He stated that The Bally Sports Florida: Marlins broadcast has stated that Monday's #Marlins-Yankees game at Yankee Stadium will change to a 6:05 p.m. first pitch. It was originally scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Solar eclipse is happening that day.

What is the time to witness solar eclipse in New York?

In New York City solar eclipse will commence from around 2:10 p.m. and last roughly two hours and 26 minutes before coming to an end around 4:36 p.m., according to timeanddate.com. NASA has started that the ideal time to see the eclipse is 3:15 p.m and it is believed to be the last solar eclipse in the U.S. for the next two decades.

Even though New York won't witness a full solar eclipse, which means it won't go dark during the time, residents should witness 90 percent of the sun blocked out by the moon during the event’s peak. The team plans to hand out special Yankees Solar Eclipse Day T-shirts to the first 15,000 fans that arrive at Yankee Stadium.

Neither game will be impacted by the solar eclipse, but the Guardians are opening the gates to Progressive Field at 2 p.m. so that fans can view the event from inside the ballpark.