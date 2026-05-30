Sonny Joy Nelson family: All on husband, kid and second pregnancy as Trump’s Special Assistant departs WH

Sonny Joy Nelson, who has served as the special assistant to the President and the White House director of media affairs since the commencement of President Trump's current term, is departing from the White House to establish her own media booking and communications consulting firm, Cornerstone Strategics, as per Axios.

Sonny Joy Nelson is exiting her White House role to establish Cornerstone Strategics, a media consulting firm. A key figure in Trump's 2024 campaign, she looks forward to welcoming her second son this autumn while reflecting on her impactful career.(Sonny Joy Nelson)

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A proud native of North Carolina, Nelson was among the initial communications hires for Trump's 2024 campaign, where she took on the role of director of media affairs, and has been involved in various communications positions within Trumpworld since 2020.

Nelson is anticipating the arrival of her second child (a boy) this autumn. Friday marks her final day at the White House.

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Sonny Joy Nelson: What we know about her husband and kid

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{{^usCountry}} Nelson wed former lacrosse athlete Sam Klingsporn in July 2022. After participating in both football and lacrosse during high school, the Oregon native enrolled at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, where he was a member of the lacrosse team and pursued studies in business administration and entrepreneurship, as stated on the official website of UMass Lowell Athletics, as per SCMP. He subsequently enlisted in the military. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nelson wed former lacrosse athlete Sam Klingsporn in July 2022. After participating in both football and lacrosse during high school, the Oregon native enrolled at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, where he was a member of the lacrosse team and pursued studies in business administration and entrepreneurship, as stated on the official website of UMass Lowell Athletics, as per SCMP. He subsequently enlisted in the military. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As per a wedding trailer produced by Freehand Films, the couple had been in a relationship since at least 2021. Their wedding took place at The Cornealius Properties in North Carolina, where Nelson donned a gown from Carolina Bridal World Triangle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per a wedding trailer produced by Freehand Films, the couple had been in a relationship since at least 2021. Their wedding took place at The Cornealius Properties in North Carolina, where Nelson donned a gown from Carolina Bridal World Triangle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Isaiah Samuel, on August 14, 2023. In an Instagram post commemorating his first birthday, Nelson expressed, "He is his daddy’s biggest fan and his mommy’s whole heart." Karoline Leavitt reacts to Sonny Joy Nelson's departure from WH {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Isaiah Samuel, on August 14, 2023. In an Instagram post commemorating his first birthday, Nelson expressed, "He is his daddy’s biggest fan and his mommy’s whole heart." Karoline Leavitt reacts to Sonny Joy Nelson's departure from WH {{/usCountry}}

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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke to Axios regrading Nelson's exit.

“Sonny is the best media booker in the business — and it's not even close. Sonny has the most extensive network of media contacts of anyone in politics. But, most importantly, she is well respected by everyone she works with because she's a hard worker and a great person," she said.

Nelson shared with me that the name of her media relations and public affairs firm was "inspired by Jesus as the cornerstone of my life and basis of my firm. The goal is to create media that not only looks good, but communicates something real and lasting."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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