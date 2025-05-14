South Carolina couple charged for allowing infant twins to be ‘eaten’, bloodied by ‘large rats’

A South Carolina couple is accused of allowing their baby twins to be bruised and nibbled by “large rats.” A South Carolina couple charged with two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office SC)

The couple is being charged with crime after Anderson County sheriff's officers discovered a 6-month-old girl covered with blood in a bassinet. According to WSMV, officers found bite marks on the kid's face, arms, head, and ears.

According to the local outlet, which cited the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, there were noticeable bite marks on girl's twin brother's feet.

South Carolina infant rushed to hospital

Meanwhile, TV station reported that Akayla and Justin Bearden, both 24 years old, informed police that field rats have been a recurring problem in their home for several months. The worried mother eventually called the police on Friday to ask for assistance.

The girl was rushed to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where she underwent treatment for several days, as per police.

The Department of Social Services now has custody of the couple's third child as well as two 6-month-old children, the outlet reported.

Charges filed against South Carolina couple

According to Fox Carolina, the couple now faces two charges of criminal conduct towards a child and has been prohibited from contacting their kids until directed by the DDS.

The both, however, granted bond on Tuesday and are scheduled to appear in court again on July 31, as per Fox News.

In a related case in October, an Indiana father was sentenced to decades in prison after his young son was bitten by rats more than fifty times, leaving him horribly deformed and on the verge of dying from blood loss.