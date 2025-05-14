Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US issues travel warning against UK, other popular destinations due to terror threats: ‘Terrorists may attack with…’

ByShweta Kukreti
May 14, 2025 08:11 PM IST

The US Stated has issued travel advisory for the UK, which is considered as the popular tourist destinations and visited by over 5 million Americans each year.

The US Stated has issued travel advisory for the United Kingdom, which is considered as the popular tourist destinations and visited by over 5 million Americans each year.

US State Department has placed United Kingdom, the Philippines, the Bahamas, Hong Kong, China, Greenland, and Italy under a Level 2 advisory.(Unsplash)
US State Department has placed United Kingdom, the Philippines, the Bahamas, Hong Kong, China, Greenland, and Italy under a Level 2 advisory.(Unsplash)

In its most recent update, the US State Department advised that visitors to the UK should be aware of their surroundings and be extra cautious due to the risk for terrorism.

US State Department's Level 2 advisory

The State Department has placed United Kingdom, the Philippines, the Bahamas, Hong Kong, China, Greenland, and Italy under a Level 2 advisory.

Stressing that terrorist organizations are still planning potential attacks in the UK, the warning mentioned: “Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in the United Kingdom. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, concerts, educational institutions, airports, and other public areas.”

In Northern Ireland, there is also a chance of isolated violence by dissident groups which mostly target military and police personnel.

Also Read: US to ban pornography, all ‘adult content’ websites? Here's what Interstate Obscenity Definition Act says

The visitors to UK are advised to:

Be mindful of their surroundings and heed local authorities' directions when visiting popular tourist destinations and busy public spaces

Keep an eye on the local media for breaking news, and modify your plans as necessary.

Comply with local authorities' directives.

US State Department warns 'don't travel to Russia'

A few nations are subject to Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory, in light of the exceedingly hazardous circumstances in particular regions.

Russia is among these nations, according to a State Department statement that was republished on May 8. There are several reasons why Americans are cautioned against visiting Russia, including the risks posed by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The US Embassy's lack of protection, particularly outside of Moscow, puts visitors to Russia at higher risk.

The State Department warned against a greater risk of wrongful detention of US nationals in Russia, stressing that "Even if a case is determined wrongful, there is no guarantee of release.”

Some other nations that are listed on the State Department's "Level 4: Do Not Travel" list, included South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Iraq, Ukraine, Haiti, Somalia, Yemen, Iran, Venezuela and North Korea.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / US issues travel warning against UK, other popular destinations due to terror threats: ‘Terrorists may attack with…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On