US issues travel warning against UK, other popular destinations due to terror threats: ‘Terrorists may attack with…’

The US Stated has issued travel advisory for the United Kingdom, which is considered as the popular tourist destinations and visited by over 5 million Americans each year.

In its most recent update, the US State Department advised that visitors to the UK should be aware of their surroundings and be extra cautious due to the risk for terrorism.

US State Department's Level 2 advisory

The State Department has placed United Kingdom, the Philippines, the Bahamas, Hong Kong, China, Greenland, and Italy under a Level 2 advisory.

Stressing that terrorist organizations are still planning potential attacks in the UK, the warning mentioned: “Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in the United Kingdom. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, concerts, educational institutions, airports, and other public areas.”

In Northern Ireland, there is also a chance of isolated violence by dissident groups which mostly target military and police personnel.

The visitors to UK are advised to:

Be mindful of their surroundings and heed local authorities' directions when visiting popular tourist destinations and busy public spaces

Keep an eye on the local media for breaking news, and modify your plans as necessary.

Comply with local authorities' directives.

US State Department warns 'don't travel to Russia'

A few nations are subject to Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory, in light of the exceedingly hazardous circumstances in particular regions.

Russia is among these nations, according to a State Department statement that was republished on May 8. There are several reasons why Americans are cautioned against visiting Russia, including the risks posed by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The US Embassy's lack of protection, particularly outside of Moscow, puts visitors to Russia at higher risk.

The State Department warned against a greater risk of wrongful detention of US nationals in Russia, stressing that "Even if a case is determined wrongful, there is no guarantee of release.”

Some other nations that are listed on the State Department's "Level 4: Do Not Travel" list, included South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Iraq, Ukraine, Haiti, Somalia, Yemen, Iran, Venezuela and North Korea.