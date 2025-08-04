The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released a video of a deputy collapsing from fentanyl exposure, and then being revived with emergency doses of Narcan. According to an incident report, the incident took place last week in the area of Bethera Road and Mitchum Town Road in Bonneau. Deputies were responding to a report of a woman in a black SUV who had apparently passed out behind the wheel, Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said, per WYFF 4. South Carolina deputy collapses due to fentanyl exposure while searching woman's car, shocking video surfaces (X)

Here’s what happened

Deputies managed to get into the locked SUV and wake the woman, and then safely remove her from the vehicle. They then began searching the car.

The woman claimed she was pulled over after she almost hit a deer on the road. However, when deputies asked her why she fell asleep, she had no answer, according to Live 5 News.

During the search, a female South Carolina deputy, Lt. Kristin Riddle, found a clear plastic bag containing an unknown substance on one side of the driver’s bra, as well as a folded-up dollar bill containing an unknown substance on the other side. Riddle can be heard in the video repeatedly asking for Narcan before falling to the ground.

A deputy grabbed Narcan and went on to administer two doses, managing to revive the female deputy. She eventually became alert and responsive.

The folded-up dollar bill reportedly contained about 0.01 grams of a brown powder-like substance that was field-tested presumptive for fentanyl. Another clear bag contained approximately 2 grams of a brown powder-like substance that was also field-tested presumptive for fentanyl, per Live 5 News.

Riddle was taken to a hospital and later released. She is now at home, recovering.

Lewis said that while searching the car, Riddle was not wearing gloves, which may have contributed to the exposure. “I think it was because of the excessive heat of the day, but normally she would have had gloves on… and should have had gloves on,” he said.

Lewis said that the suspect is known to deputies and was charged with drug-related offenses in the past. Following the latest incident, the suspect was taken into custody. Additional charges are being reviewed in connection to the fentanyl exposure.

The sheriff said that during his time in office, this was the most serious fentanyl-related exposure involving a Berkeley County deputy. The sheriff’s office asserted that it continues to prioritize training and safety protocols for deputies in the field, especially when they are required to handle suspected narcotics.