Alex Jones claims couple died of Fentanyl overdose at SoFi Stadium, shares video

American far-right radio host Alex Jones on Saturday shared an unverified video on X, claiming that a couple died of a fentanyl overdose while watching a game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Alex Jones claimed a couple died of fentanyl overdose while watching a game at SoFi Stadium in California. (AP and X/Alex Jones)

“This is sad and scary. They both overdosed on Fentanyl and died. It’s like the experimental mRNA injections, only faster,” he wrote on X.

In a follow-up, he added, “I hope this is not real. Regardless the massive threat of fentanyl is real, and so this is a good warning to the public regardless.”

The video, which appears to have originated on TikTok, shows two people sitting motionless on a bench, holding hands. Two security personnel are seen attempting to wake them.

Text overlaid on the clip reads: “Omg be careful people. Some drugs are deadly. This couple from East LA overdosed on Fentanyl together and died together at SoFi Stadium watching a game. Condolences to the families."

Reactions

The video quickly went viral, garnering over a million views in less than three hours. The clip prompted a flood of reactions.

One person wrote, “Too young for this to be their fate."

Another added, “So so sad!”

However, skepticism also spread, with some users questioning the authenticity of the video.

Many tagged Grok, X's AI chatbot, to verify the claim. Grok responded, "No credible evidence supports the claim of a couple overdosing on fentanyl at SoFi Stadium. Searches for news, police reports, or official statements found no confirmation, and the source, Alex Jones, often shares unverified content. While fentanyl overdoses are a serious issue, with the DEA noting their role in many deaths, this specific story appears untrue.”

The Hindustan Times has reached out to SoFi Stadium and the Inglewood Police Department for comment. As of now, neither the stadium nor local authorities have issued a statement regarding the video or Jones’s claims.