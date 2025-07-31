Spectrum suffers major loss as 117,000 customers withdraw internet services. Here’s why

Spectrum, operated by Charter Communications, lost about 117,000 customers in this financial year, as revealed by its second-quarter earnings report for 2025. This shift is related to a varying consumer trend that has impacted their business due to a crucial recent development. 117,000 Spectrum customers withdraw internet services

Why did consumers back off?

In July last year, the company announced its decision to raise monthly interest rates by $3 to $4, a move that increasingly frustrated consumers. A subsequent warning was issued over email and billing notices that the monthly rates for a few internet plans would increase by $2. The change came into effect a few weeks ago.

This change mirrors a recent finding by CNET regarding a growing trend within the telecom industry. “63% of U.S. adults saw the monthly price of their home internet service increase last year. On average, they paid $195 more for internet service in 2024 than in 2023,” the report reveals.

What does the Spectrum team have to say about this?

Charter CEO Chris Winfrey emphasized the company’s operations in a “competitive” environment during an earnings call on July 25. “The reason that non-pay has stepped up year-over-year is twofold,” he said.

“One is you have former ACP customers who are economically challenged and have a higher non-pay rate systemically, without the benefit of the subsidy from a year-over-year standpoint. But in addition to that, from a year-over-year standpoint, you have newly acquired customers who would have qualified for the ACP. We don’t have ACP today, and therefore, they have a higher non-pay rate than they would otherwise.”

He further disregarded pricing to be an issue in this regard by saying, “So if you think about the short term and the top of the funnel for the internet specifically, we don’t have a product or pricing issue. We have the fastest speeds. We have the most reliable product, best WiFi, selling, particularly in bundles, $30, 500 megabit per second internet, $40 gig. So it’s not a product or pricing issue at the top of the funnel. It’s the broader market that I talked about, some brand new competition.”

This statement and drop come amid stiff competition from other telecom brands such as Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, all of whom offer fixed wireless internet.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta