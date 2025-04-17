Infosys posts a marginal 1.8 percent rise in profits for the financial year 2024-25

IT giant Infosys on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs. 7,033 crore, seeing an 11.7 per cent decline for the March quarter. FILE PHOTO: An employees walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. (REUTERS)

The company had posted a profit of ₹7,969 crore in the same quarter last year, PTI reported.

However, it has exceeded its guidance for the full fiscal year, after having raised it to 4.5-5 percent, up from 3.75-4.50 percent.

Revenues for the fourth quarter stood at ₹40,925 crore, 7.9 percent higher than ₹37,923 crore at the same time last year. The company's profits also recorded a 3.3 percent rise.

The IT giant's profits saw a marginal increase of 1.8 percent to ₹26,713 crore for the full financial year, according to a regulatory filing. Revenues climbed 6.06 percent to reach ₹1,62,990 crore.

What did Infosys say on the revenue and profit report?

Infosys reacted to the revenue and profits of the company, calling its performance ‘robust’. CEO Salil Parekh said that the firm is well-positioned for the needs of its clients.

"We have built a resilient organisation with a sharp focus on client-centricity and responsiveness to the market, thanks to the trust of our clients and the dedication of our employees. Our performance for the year has been robust in terms of revenues, expansion in operating margins, and the highest-ever free cash generation. Our depth in AI, cloud, and digital, and strength in cost-efficiency, automation, and consolidation position us well for the needs of our clients," PTI quoted Parekh as saying.

Infosys has guided for a revenue growth of 0-3 percent in constant currency terms for FY26.

As per the filing, the company's cash flow for 2024-25 was $4.1 billion. Company CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka said the amount was the highest ever in the company's history.

Infosys's employee count at the end of FY25 was 323,578.

The Infosys board has proposed a final dividend of ₹22, which, along with the interim dividend, is an increase of 13.2 percent over last year.

Shares of Infosys settled at ₹1,420.20 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, 0.51 percent higher than the previous close. Infosys' results were declared after market closing hours.