Spencer Pratt hits back at Chelsea Handler's political roast with profanity-filled video amid LA mayor campaign

Spencer Pratt has responded to comedian Chelsea Handler following her revival of their long-standing feud by sharing a video filled with profanity that draws a comparison between him and Donald Trump.

Spencer Pratt responds to Chelsea Handler's criticism of his mayoral candidacy by sharing a profanity-laden video. (REUTERS)

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The comedian, 51, took to Instagram on Friday, May 15, to express her opposition to Patt, who is running for the mayor of Los Angeles.

“If you’re seeing this video, this is a reminder that a straight, white male, former reality star that has no previous experience in government should not be a legitimate political candidate,” Handler stated as images of Pratt appeared on the screen. “Have we learned anything yet?”

A humorous image of Trump — who is well-known for having hosted The Apprentice — with his bottom lip bitten was subsequently shown.

“The bar is on the f------ floor, people,” she continued. “And I need you to jump over it. Okay, thank you. Have a nice day.”

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{{^usCountry}} Spencer Pratt claps back at Chelsea Handler {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spencer Pratt claps back at Chelsea Handler {{/usCountry}}

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Pratt, who has recently been gaining traction in his campaign to unseat Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ahead of the primary on June 2, retaliated with a pointed counterattack.

He reacted by posting a clip of comedian Shane Gillis mocking Handler, which featured the damaging claim, “Chelsea Handler went to dinner at Jeffrey Epstein‘s house in 2010.”

Pratt further emphasized the incident by mentioning the alleged guest list, asserting that the dinner was intimate and included Prince Andrew and Woody Allen.

The animosity between him and Handler dates back to the late 2000s when she frequently criticized him and his wife on her show Chelsea Lately.

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Spencer Pratt enters LA mayor race

The confrontation arises amidst increased tension following the conclusion of the Netflix Is A Joke festival on May 10 at the Kia Forum, where the roast of Kevin Hart was eclipsed by a dispute on stage involving Gillis and Handler, further intensifying the ongoing backlash within the comedy community that is now intersecting with political matters.

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Pratt's political visibility has risen significantly in recent weeks as he positions himself as a candidate from the outside, focusing on discontent regarding city governance and disaster management.

After losing his home in Pacific Palisades during last year's Palisades Fire, which resulted in the destruction of over 18,000 structures in the region, he has consistently criticized Bass for her perceived negligence.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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