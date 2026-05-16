Spencer Pratt hits back at Chelsea Handler's political roast with profanity-filled video amid LA mayor campaign
Chelsea Handler reignited her feud with Spencer Pratt over his mayoral campaign, criticizing his qualifications on Instagram.
Spencer Pratt has responded to comedian Chelsea Handler following her revival of their long-standing feud by sharing a video filled with profanity that draws a comparison between him and Donald Trump.
The comedian, 51, took to Instagram on Friday, May 15, to express her opposition to Patt, who is running for the mayor of Los Angeles.
“If you’re seeing this video, this is a reminder that a straight, white male, former reality star that has no previous experience in government should not be a legitimate political candidate,” Handler stated as images of Pratt appeared on the screen. “Have we learned anything yet?”
A humorous image of Trump — who is well-known for having hosted The Apprentice — with his bottom lip bitten was subsequently shown.
“The bar is on the f------ floor, people,” she continued. “And I need you to jump over it. Okay, thank you. Have a nice day.”
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Spencer Pratt claps back at Chelsea Handler{{/usCountry}}
Spencer Pratt claps back at Chelsea Handler{{/usCountry}}
Pratt, who has recently been gaining traction in his campaign to unseat Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ahead of the primary on June 2, retaliated with a pointed counterattack.
He reacted by posting a clip of comedian Shane Gillis mocking Handler, which featured the damaging claim, “Chelsea Handler went to dinner at Jeffrey Epstein‘s house in 2010.”
Pratt further emphasized the incident by mentioning the alleged guest list, asserting that the dinner was intimate and included Prince Andrew and Woody Allen.
The animosity between him and Handler dates back to the late 2000s when she frequently criticized him and his wife on her show Chelsea Lately.
Spencer Pratt enters LA mayor race
The confrontation arises amidst increased tension following the conclusion of the Netflix Is A Joke festival on May 10 at the Kia Forum, where the roast of Kevin Hart was eclipsed by a dispute on stage involving Gillis and Handler, further intensifying the ongoing backlash within the comedy community that is now intersecting with political matters.
Pratt's political visibility has risen significantly in recent weeks as he positions himself as a candidate from the outside, focusing on discontent regarding city governance and disaster management.
After losing his home in Pacific Palisades during last year's Palisades Fire, which resulted in the destruction of over 18,000 structures in the region, he has consistently criticized Bass for her perceived negligence.