Spencer Pratt vs Karen Bass: LA Mayor under fire for targeting ‘The Hills’ star for Palisades fire; row explained

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass became the topic of a major social media storm after she seemed to suggest that ‘The Hills’ actor Spencer Pratt, her opponent in the run for the Los Angeles Mayor, has "exploited" the victims of the 2024 Palisades fire.

Karen Bass (L) and Spencer Pratt.(File Photos)

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Spencer Pratt's house was destroyed in the Palisades fire earlier this year and he has made the fire a major issue in his charge against Karen Bass coming election. Appearing on MSNOW with Katie Phang, Bass, she said: "Honestly, before this, I had never even heard of Spencer Pratt,"

"But the thing I am concerned about is that I feel like he's exploiting the grief of people in the Palisades," she continued. "And I think that's reprehensible."

The comments sparked massive outrage on social media. A section stood up in defense of Pratt and slammed the Democrat for targeting the actor over Palisades fire in California.

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{{^usCountry}} “No it’s actually much worse than that,” one user said. "The Lachman Fire he set was tended to on Jan 2, days before the Palisades Fire broke out. Firefighters in the scene warned of smoldering and embers but Karen Bass’ battalion chief ordered them to pull out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “No it’s actually much worse than that,” one user said. "The Lachman Fire he set was tended to on Jan 2, days before the Palisades Fire broke out. Firefighters in the scene warned of smoldering and embers but Karen Bass’ battalion chief ordered them to pull out. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Then Karen Bass leaves for Ghana on Jan 4. The fire continued to burn underground because it wasn’t fully extinguished and then on Jan 7 it was reignited by Santa Ana winds. Karen Bass’ LAFD then had the after action report manipulated to." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Then Karen Bass leaves for Ghana on Jan 4. The fire continued to burn underground because it wasn’t fully extinguished and then on Jan 7 it was reignited by Santa Ana winds. Karen Bass’ LAFD then had the after action report manipulated to." {{/usCountry}}

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“Number of times Karen Bass made sure the reservoir above the Pacific Palisades was repaired & full of water for fire personnel & protection of lives & property....? ZERO,” said one.

“She has the nerve to say something like this to a victim of her complete failure? How Dare She!!” added one.

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Big Debate Day For LA Mayor, California Governor

On Wednesday, there are two high-profile televised political debates in California. To begin with, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is set to face two challengers: City Councilmember Nithya Raman and reality TV figure Spencer Pratt.

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After the mayoral face-off, a separate debate will feature seven contenders in the California governor’s race, with one ultimately poised to succeed Governor Gavin Newsom at the end of his final term.

Bass and Raman already clashed on Tuesday during a 90-minute debate that covered a wide range of topics, including homelessness, police staffing, and other key issues affecting the city, with both candidates exchanging pointed criticism.

These back-to-back debates offer voters an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates vying for their votes ahead of the June 2 primary election.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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