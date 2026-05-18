Spencer Pratt, wife and their children may leave LA if Karen Bass wins reelection: 'I will be done'

Spencer Pratt has said that he is prepared to move his family out of Los Angeles if he loses his bid to become the city's next mayor. Pratt, on the Adam Corolla Show, said that he no longer feels comfortable raising his children in Los Angeles amid concerns about crime, homelessness and deteriorating quality of life.

Spencer Pratt speaks during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" at Fox News headquarters.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

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Pratt, best known for MTV’s The Hills, has increasingly used social media and podcast appearances to discuss local politics and criticize city officials.

“If Karen Bass gets reelected or Nithya [Raman] gets elected, I will be done with trying to live in LA,” Pratt told Corolla.

Read more: Spencer Pratt hits back at Chelsea Handler's roast with profanity-filled video

Why will Pratt move his family from Los Angeles if he loses?

Pratt has spent recent months positioning himself as an outsider candidate. Pratt, as the mayoral candidate, is focused on public safety, family issues and urban cleanup efforts.

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{{^usCountry}} On the Pratt said that he has seriously considered relocating if he does not win the elections. He said, referring to the city's increasing homelessness, “I’ll go find somewhere that my kids will not have to see naked zombies, and I can have the last American Dream somewhere.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the Pratt said that he has seriously considered relocating if he does not win the elections. He said, referring to the city's increasing homelessness, “I’ll go find somewhere that my kids will not have to see naked zombies, and I can have the last American Dream somewhere.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also criticized what he described as ineffective governance and bureaucratic failures tied to homelessness response efforts and crime prevention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also criticized what he described as ineffective governance and bureaucratic failures tied to homelessness response efforts and crime prevention. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Regarding his Democratic rivals, he declared, "I will not rebuild if these people are in charge. Because what would I be putting my money in?" Pratt's family: Wife and children {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Regarding his Democratic rivals, he declared, "I will not rebuild if these people are in charge. Because what would I be putting my money in?" Pratt's family: Wife and children {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pratt's spouse, Heidi Montag, is a reality TV star as well. Reality TV show The Hills chronicles the couple's love story. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pratt's spouse, Heidi Montag, is a reality TV star as well. Reality TV show The Hills chronicles the couple's love story. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The duo are now proud parents of two children. In October 2017, they welcomed Gunner Stone, their first child, and Ryker, their second son, in November 2022. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The duo are now proud parents of two children. In October 2017, they welcomed Gunner Stone, their first child, and Ryker, their second son, in November 2022. {{/usCountry}}

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Read more: Spencer Pratt caught lying as LA mayor race heats up: ‘Never lived in trailer…’

What is Pratt's plan if he wins?

Pratt told Corolla that if he wins, Pratt would choose to rebuild his home, which was destroyed in the wildfires.

Pratt has stated that his choice to run was greatly influenced by his experience with the wildfires and the city's purportedly ineffective administration. He has made extensive use of that experience in his campaign, including a widely shared advertisement that contrasted his living conditions with those of Bass and Raman.

The ad claimed that Pratt was living in an airstream trailer because of the loss of his home in the fire. However, since the wildfire last year, Pratt has reportedly been residing at a hotel.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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