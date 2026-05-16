Spencer Pratt hits back at Chelsea Handler's political roast with profanity-filled video amid LA mayor campaign

Spencer Pratt has responded to comedian Chelsea Handler following her revival of their long-standing feud by sharing a video filled with profanity that draws a comparison between him and Donald Trump. Spencer Pratt responds to Chelsea Handler's criticism of his mayoral candidacy by sharing a profanity-laden video. (REUTERS)

The comedian, 51, took to Instagram on Friday, May 15, to express her opposition to Patt, who is running for the mayor of Los Angeles.

“If you’re seeing this video, this is a reminder that a straight, white male, former reality star that has no previous experience in government should not be a legitimate political candidate,” Handler stated as images of Pratt appeared on the screen. “Have we learned anything yet?”

A humorous image of Trump — who is well-known for having hosted The Apprentice — with his bottom lip bitten was subsequently shown.

“The bar is on the f------ floor, people,” she continued. “And I need you to jump over it. Okay, thank you. Have a nice day.”

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