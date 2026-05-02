Spirit Airlines refund: 5 things travellers must know amid flight cancellations after shutdown

Spirit Airlines has halted its operations at Atlantic City International Airport and other locations across the nation, effective immediately, as announced by the company on Saturday.

Spirit Airlines has suspended operations at Atlantic City International Airport and nationwide, canceling all flights and customer service.(REUTERS)

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"All Spirit flights are cancelled and customer service is no longer available," the airline stated on its website. It advised customers with bookings not to proceed to the airport.

While In directing travelers to resources providing guidance and information, it remarked: “Thank you for choosing Spirit — we are grateful to all our Guests who flew with us over the past 34 years.”

The downfall follows the failure of a proposed $500 million bailout from the Trump administration, which would have required an up to 90% ownership stake. The company stated that approximately 17,000 jobs may be affected.

Passengers holding Spirit tickets may understandably feel unsettled. Although several U.S. airlines have ceased operations in recent years, this budget airline is larger than many of the recent airline collapses and connects major cities such as New York, Miami, Detroit, and Los Angeles — along with numerous other locations, including various destinations across Latin America and the Caribbean — using its fleet of Airbus jets.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who owns Spirit Airlines? Shareholding structure explained amid shutdown over bankruptcy What should you do if you possess a Spirit Airlines ticket? Spirit has stated that it will automatically refund tickets bought directly from the airline using a credit or debit card. Passengers who made their reservations through a travel agency must seek a refund from that agency. Spirit said that if loyalty points, a voucher, or a credit were used, reimbursement “will be determined at a later date through the bankruptcy process.” Henry Harteveldt, the founder of Atmosphere Research Group, a travel consulting firm, noted, that the likelihood of receiving compensation for reservations made with loyalty points is extremely low, CNBC reported. “Compensation for Guests who booked flights using any other methods, including a voucher, credit or Free Spirit points, will be determined at a later date through the bankruptcy court process,” the Spirit told its customers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who owns Spirit Airlines? Shareholding structure explained amid shutdown over bankruptcy What should you do if you possess a Spirit Airlines ticket? Spirit has stated that it will automatically refund tickets bought directly from the airline using a credit or debit card. Passengers who made their reservations through a travel agency must seek a refund from that agency. Spirit said that if loyalty points, a voucher, or a credit were used, reimbursement “will be determined at a later date through the bankruptcy process.” Henry Harteveldt, the founder of Atmosphere Research Group, a travel consulting firm, noted, that the likelihood of receiving compensation for reservations made with loyalty points is extremely low, CNBC reported. “Compensation for Guests who booked flights using any other methods, including a voucher, credit or Free Spirit points, will be determined at a later date through the bankruptcy court process,” the Spirit told its customers. {{/usCountry}}

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Credit card holders might have the option to initiate a chargeback if the refund from Spirit is unsuccessful. The duration for processing refunds remains uncertain.

Any points that have been used are probably lost, as they hold no value without Spirit.

What led to the shutdown of Spirit Airlines?

Spirit, recognized for its bright yellow aircraft, affordable fares, and additional fees for various services, had enjoyed success for many years. However, this week, it found itself on the verge of liquidation after failing to secure a $500 million government bailout from the Trump administration, which was contingent upon an agreement with bondholders.

Last year, Spirit entered its second bankruptcy within a year, although it had been facing numerous challenges even before that.

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A proposed acquisition by JetBlue was thwarted. Escalating costs disrupted its business model. An engine malfunction resulted in the grounding of numerous aircraft. Furthermore, there was a broader trend of consumers gravitating towards upscale travel, which positively impacted airline profits.

Concurrently, major legacy airlines began offering their own basic economy fares that closely resembled those of Spirit, but with the advantage of larger networks and additional benefits, such as complimentary wi-fi, meals, more spacious seating options, and access to lounges.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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