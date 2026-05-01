Spirit Airlines shutdown row: Why JetBlue and Frontier stocks are surging amid $500M bombshell report

Shares of JetBlue Airways and Frontier Airlines surged Friday after reports that rival carrier Spirit Airlines could be preparing to halt operations following failed bailout discussions. By around 11 AM ET, JetBlue stock had climbed 7.4%, while Frontier rose 8.8% as investors reacted to growing uncertainty surrounding Spirit’s future.

What triggered the airline stock rally?

A logo of low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines is pictured on an Airbus plane in Colomiers near Toulouse, France(REUTERS)

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The jump came after a Wall Street Journal report stated that Spirit Airlines’ anticipated rescue agreement with the US government had collapsed. According to the report, Spirit’s bondholders did not back the proposed restructuring plan, creating major uncertainty around the struggling airline’s ability to continue operating.

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The Wall Street Journal further reported that Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc. is now preparing to cease operations after bailout negotiations broke down.

Bloomberg earlier reported that discussions over a potential $500 million government rescue financing package had stalled. The report said a lender group that includes Citadel opposed terms that could heavily damage their claims and financial recoveries.

Spirit shares crash after shutdown fears

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{{^usCountry}} Spirit Airlines shares plunged as much as 74% after news surfaced that the company was allegedly preparing for a shutdown scenario. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spirit Airlines shares plunged as much as 74% after news surfaced that the company was allegedly preparing for a shutdown scenario. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, competitors including JetBlue and Frontier benefited from speculation that reduced competition in the low-cost airline market could improve pricing power and passenger demand for surviving carriers. Spirit says operations continuing ‘as usual’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, competitors including JetBlue and Frontier benefited from speculation that reduced competition in the low-cost airline market could improve pricing power and passenger demand for surviving carriers. Spirit says operations continuing ‘as usual’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite the alarming reports, Spirit has not officially confirmed plans to stop operating. A company spokesperson, speaking to Bloomberg, declined to discuss ongoing negotiations but stressed that flights and operations are continuing normally for now. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the alarming reports, Spirit has not officially confirmed plans to stop operating. A company spokesperson, speaking to Bloomberg, declined to discuss ongoing negotiations but stressed that flights and operations are continuing normally for now. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read More: Did Trump refuse bulletproof vest after White House event shooting? Here’s what he said: ‘Don’t know if I can…’ What were Spirit's plans before shutdown report {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More: Did Trump refuse bulletproof vest after White House event shooting? Here’s what he said: ‘Don’t know if I can…’ What were Spirit's plans before shutdown report {{/usCountry}}

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Only last month it was reported that the White House was considering a plan to use part of the bankrupt carrier’s fleet for military missions. President Donald Trump was supposed to invoke the Defense Production Act to loan Spirit Airlines money for national defense purposes, as per CBS News.

The publication further added that the Pentagon would then use the airline’s ‘excess capacity for transporting troops, military cargo or other missions’. However, the deal depended on Spirit's creditors.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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