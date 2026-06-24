Springfield Town Center bomb threat: What we know so far amid massive police response in Fairfax County

The Springfield Town Center in Fairfax County, Virginia has been evacuated amid a bomb threat on Tuesday afternoon. A massive police response is underway. The credibility of the threat is under investigation and Springfield Police Department is yet to give an “All Clear.”

Representational. (Unsplash)

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The response was triggered after an unknown person called in, threatening to bomb the school. The response started around 4:28pm EST, local news outlet FFX confirmed.

The same reported noted officers in scanner audio talking about the caller potentially using a voice distortion app to mask his identity and reportedly threatened to target the mall on Springfield Avenue with bombs.

"Officers are on scene at Springfield Town Center for a reported bomb threat," an update from Fairfax County Police on X read. “A person on an unknown number reported the threat. Out of an abundance of caution, the mall has been evacuated as our EOD conducts a search. Please avoid the area.”

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