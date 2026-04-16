St Louis tornado: Warning extended as other parts of Missouri brace for impact; scary visuals emerge as Clinton hit

Saint Louis or St Louis in Missouri remains under tornado warning, the National Weather Service updated on Wednesday. “Tornado Warning continues Saint Louis MO until 10:30 PM CDT,” they shared.

A tornado descended on Clinton, Missouri even as the alert for St Louis was extended. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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This comes after St Louis was already under tornado warning, and many believed that the warning time had expired. “WARNING HAS NOW EXPIRED! Tornado Warning Had Been Issued,” an independent news outlet wrote on Facebook. Several other posts backed that the tornado warning which had been issued for St Louis had expired. This is based on the previous NWS update and not the most recent one, which is attached above.

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{{^usCountry}} Several people shared that sirens had gone off amid the tornado warning in St Louis. “TORNADO WARNING FOR THE ST.LOUIS AREA!! SIRENS GOING OFF,” one person wrote on the Meta-owned platform. A local news outlet added “St. Louis City and County under Tornado Warning.” St Louis tornado warning: Scary visuals from Clinton {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several people shared that sirens had gone off amid the tornado warning in St Louis. “TORNADO WARNING FOR THE ST.LOUIS AREA!! SIRENS GOING OFF,” one person wrote on the Meta-owned platform. A local news outlet added “St. Louis City and County under Tornado Warning.” St Louis tornado warning: Scary visuals from Clinton {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several people shared scary visuals of heavy rainfall amid the tornado warning that was issued for St Louis. Visuals are from Clinton in Missouri which dealt with the tornado even as places like Ballwin, Kirkwood, Florissant, Maryland Heights, and Creve Coeur brace for impact. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several people shared scary visuals of heavy rainfall amid the tornado warning that was issued for St Louis. Visuals are from Clinton in Missouri which dealt with the tornado even as places like Ballwin, Kirkwood, Florissant, Maryland Heights, and Creve Coeur brace for impact. {{/usCountry}}

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Clinton in Missouri already saw the tornado and there was reported power disruption. Radio station KRMS said "power lines are down, wal-mart & the high school likely hit" in Clinton, Missouri tornado. Meanwhile, visuals showed the aftermath and in some cases the moment before the tornado hit.

One person shared a video from Clinton.

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WCIA 3's meteorologist shared a photo and wrote “Henry county Emergency Manager says America Building Products building was destroyed on Calvrid drive in Clinton, Missouri from the tornado earlier this evening. Google image of the building before. Might be the one on the left I believe.”

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Another person shared a video of the tornado before it descended.

A photo from the moment before the tornado descended was shared on X as well with the person writing “Tornado Warned Storm located towards Clinton MO from Stanley, KS.”

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A video from a moving car was also shared. It was taken from a distance, giving a perspective on the size of the twister.

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“Video of the tornado from Clinton Missouri Wednesday afternoon,” the person wrote.

A local radio station also put up a set of photos showing the devastation in Clinton after the tornado touched down.

Another news channel shared a video of people inspecting the damage.

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“Henry County residents are surveying the damage after a tornado touched down near Clinton Wednesday evening,” they wrote.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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