Stack of ‘accomplishments’, mugshots: Trump marks one year in office with dramatic conference

The surprise conference was held shortly before he was set to travel to Switzerland to join other world leaders at the World Economic Forum and was intended to draw attention to Trump’s record during his first year back in office.

US President Donald Trump marked the first year of his second term in office on Tuesday by holding a press briefing that lasted close to two hours to recall what he called his accomplishments, as he showed, and mostly tossed around, mugshots of people who had been arrested for alleged crimes and a stack of papers with the word “Accomplishments” written in bold letters on top.

‘365 Wins in 365 Days’: White House shares Trump's achievements Trump also presented a binder titled “365 Wins in 365 Days”, which the administration described as a collection of daily achievements since his second inauguration on January 20, 2025.

The document listed actions ranging from sharp cuts in the number of people entering the country illegally to changes including expanding consumer choice for shower heads and toilets.

Here’s what some of the “wins” included, as per the official document:

“Removed more than 2.6 million illegal aliens from the United States through deportations and voluntary self-departures”

“Enforced English-language proficiency requirements for commercial truck drivers to protect roadway safety”

“Imposed a $100,000 payment to accompany or supplement H-1B petitions”

“Empowered consumer choice for everyday items such as vehicles, straws, shower heads, toilets, washing machines, lightbulbs, stoves and dishwashers, saving US consumers tens of billions”. “It’s big stuff too. We have the hottest country in the world,” Trump said.

He lifted a thick stack of papers into the air, with the word “Accomplishments” printed in bold at the top, and then dropped the bundle onto the floor, where it hit with a loud thud.

ALSO READ | Venezuela, Iran attacks to Minnesota arrests: Donald Trump's White House presser highlights Mugshots of arrested people He began by spending the first 15 minutes showing mugshots of people from Minnesota who he claimed were in the country illegally and had been arrested for serious offences. When he was done, he dropped the photos onto the floor beside him.

As he appeared to sense the crowd losing interest, Trump told those present they were fortunate he had gone through only “like 100” mugshots. He then tossed the stack onto the Briefing Room floor.

While showing a large binder clip, he joked that it could have taken off his finger. He added, “I would not have shown the pain.” The clip was then tossed onto the floor as well.

The dramatic news conference on Tuesday took place just hours before Trump was due to travel to Europe, where he was set to meet global leaders who are keen to talk about his plans for Greenland, the new international peacemaking body he wants to create and several other world issues.

With inputs from agencies