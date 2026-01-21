Trump at White House press briefing: For how long did the POTUS speak today?

President Donald Trump spoke for over an hour at the White House press briefing on Tuesday. His speech from the White House started at around 1:50 p.m. ET, more than 50 minutes late than its scheduled start time. President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 20. (AP)

Trump joined the White House press briefing with the press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday afternoon as a “special guest.” The appearance was to mark the one-year anniversary of his taking office last year in January.

The 79-year-old spoke for over an hour, before he started taking questions from the press. It was one of the longest address the president has delivered in recent times.

The Associated Press reported that Trump spoke for over an hour at the White House press room podium with "no signs of stopping." Earlier, during the press briefing, Trump showed a host of mugshots of people arrested in the Minnesota ICE raids. As he did that, he said: “I’m going through this because I think we have plenty of time.”

