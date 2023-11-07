Staff at US-funded United Nations agency celebrated Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel: Report

According to a report by the U.K.-based Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-se) released on Monday, the terrorist attack on Israel on October 7 by Hamas, was celebrated by a US-funded United Nations agency. The report says that "at least 14 teachers and staff at UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) schools have publicly celebrated the October 7 massacre and other Hamas attacks on their social media accounts." Notably, UNRWA operates schools and other humanitarian services in Gaza, the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria. An Israeli soldier inspects charred vehicles burned in the bloody Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas(AP)

A report by Fox News, on the disclosure, highlights that the Biden government has provided aid of $1 billion to the UN agency since 2021. In the wake of the matter, IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff has urged US to review and stop all financial support to UNRWA.

"Time and again we have warned that UNRWA staff and school materials have created a breeding ground for terror. Our worst fears have now been tragically realized with the horrific attack on Oct. 7. All governments that fund UNWRA, including the United States, must urgently review and concurrently freeze financial support to UNRWA to help ensure that another generation is not lost to the evils of hatred and incitement," said IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff.

ALSO READ| New York City house owner sets building on fire after tenant family stops paying rent

The report highlights that an UNRWA employee named Mahmoud Abu Adhm, had posted several messages in favour of Hamas, supporting the October 7 attacks. Another person named Afaf Talab, who is a teacher employed by UNRWA, had shared a video terming the mayhem as "first real victory" to liberate all Palestinians.

IMPACT-se report reveals that another UNRWA teacher in the school system in Gaza, Sarah Alderawy, had posted a video clip on social media that showed Hamas terrorists firing at cars in Israeli streets. The video contained the Quranic verse: "We will surely come to them with soldiers that they will be powerless to encounter, and we will surely expel them in humiliation, and they will be debased."

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!