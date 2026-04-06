Steve Bannon net worth: How rich is Trump's former strategist amid Supreme Court case?

The net worth of Steve Bannon is in focus after the US Supreme Court paved the way for the possible dismissal of his contempt of Congress conviction on April 6. Steve Bannon worked at Goldman Sachs before entering politics. (REUTERS)

Bannon's appeal of his 2022 conviction for failing to comply with a subpoena from the House committee that delved into the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, was denied by the justices. They instead granted his plea to remove a lower court's ruling and return the case to the trial judge.

Read more: 10 Trump loyalists who were fired after falling out of favor

What is Steve Bannon's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, estimates of Bannon’s net worth place it in the range of $20 million. His varied career in politics, media, and finance has contributed to his wealth. However, Forbes listed Bannon's worth between $9.5 million and $48 million.

Bannon worked at Goldman Sachs before entering politics, and he subsequently amassed income through media endeavors, such as his position as executive chairman of Breitbart News and his production of Hollywood movies.

"The Undefeated," "Fire from the Heartland: The Awakening of the Conservative Woman," and "Occupy Unmasked" are just a few of the movies that Bannon has produced and financed. Bannon also assisted in negotiating for the sitcom "Seinfeld" in the early 1990s, which Celebrity Net Worth called his most “unusual” source of income.

According to a statement cited by Forbes in April 2017, Bannon made several hundred thousand dollars in 2016 as a consultant for conservative media outlets and associated businesses. Bannon's personal consulting firm, Bannon Strategic Advisors, is his largest individual holding, valued at between $5 million and $25 million.

The statement also revealed that he personally owned rental properties valued at up to $10.5 million and had bank accounts totaling up to $2.25 million.

Read more: Trump third term row: POTUS furious with Steve Bannon, '2028 talk not helping'

Legal troubles and the Supreme Court relief Bannon’s legal history has played a key role in shaping public perception of his wealth and influence.

He was convicted in 2022 on two counts of contempt of Congress after refusing to testify before the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack. He served four months in federal prison in 2024.

However, the Supreme Court’s latest move has now reopened the case, allowing a lower court to reconsider dismissal following a Justice Department request.

The two-count indictment that prosecutors filed against Bannon over five years ago was moved to be dismissed by the Justice Department in February. This means that when the matter returns to the lower court, the conviction will probably be erased.