Trump third term row: POTUS furious with Steve Bannon, '2028 talk not helping'

Donald Trump potentially running for president for a third term, in 2028, has become the talk of of the town, with Steve Bannon, who served as Trump's chief strategist at the start of his first term, lighting up the debate by telling The Economist there was a “plan” and that Trump would be president in 2028. Trump, however, appeared to dismiss the “third term” chatter while on Air Force One last Monday. Trump third term row: POTUS furious with Steve Bannon(REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz, The Economist screenshot/YouTube)

Bannon did not reveal details about what he meant, but he did drop a hint. “The only way President Trump wins in 2028 and continues to serve in office is by the will of the American people,” he said. “And the will of the American people is what the Constitution embodies, so I believe we'll be in good hands there.”

What did Donald Trump say?

Trump displayed a reluctance to discuss the subject when a reporter asked him about a potential third term. “I don't want to talk about that,” he said. “If you read it [the Constitution], it's pretty clear, I'm not allowed to run. It's too bad. But we have a lot of great people.”

Trump went on to name Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as good candidates.

A source close to Trump has revealed that the President has "lost his patience with Bannon.” “He's among an irritable group who claim to speak for and to the President more than they actually do,” the source said, as reported by the Daily Mail. “Bannon likes people to think of him as the voice of MAGA - but there's only one voice of MAGA: Donald Trump. Talk of 2028 doesn't helping Trump, it only helps Bannon - it means that instead of three more years of airtime, Bannon gets seven more years of attention.”

An insider close to Bannon denied these claims as “totally false.” “Whoever's saying that just has an agenda against him [Trump], and probably their own selfish agenda for 2028, or the direction of the Republican Party, and wants to move it into a less MAGA place,” said the source.

Can Donald Trump run for a third term?

Trump took oath as the President of the United States for a second time, but can he legally return for a third term? A loophole in the 22nd Amendment suggests that although a president can only be elected twice, they can assume the role again through a process of succession.

According to the 22nd Amendment, no individual can be "elected" as president more than twice. However, a person can still assume the role through succession. After the end of Trump’s second term, if he runs as a vice-presidential candidate and his running mate resigns, he could become president for the third time. If this strategy is followed by Trump, he could continue to serve in the White House beyond 2029, and potentially until 2037, according to the Daily Mail.

The strategy, however, does not come without challenges. The plan may be challenged by opponents in court, with the argument that it violates the spirit of the 22nd Amendment. However, according to legal scholars, the Supreme Court could rule based on the text of the Constitution and not its intent. The court might as well focus on the definition of "elected," which does not explicitly stop an ex-president from reclaiming his position through succession.

In another scenario, Trump could run as an independent candidate, leading to a three-way split in the presidential vote and no candidate securing a needed majority of 270 in the Electoral College. It would then be the House of Representatives decision on the presidency, with each state delegation getting one vote. A constitutional expert told the outlet that it could be argued that the 22nd Amendment does not apply in a circumstance like this one, as Trump would be chosen by the House, and won’t be “elected” for a third time.