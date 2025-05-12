Steve Witkoff makes bombshell statement ahead of Edan Alexander's release; ‘We want to bring hostages home, but…’

Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, dialed American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander's parents, Yael and Adi, on Sunday afternoon, informing them that Hamas has announced the release of their son. Steve Witkoff, who was in Oman to hold the fourth round of nuclear talks with Iran on Sunday, was scheduled to take a separate flight to Israel.(Reuters)

After receiving the “surprising” news, the Alexanders boarded a plane to Israel with Adam Boehler, the US hostage envoy. Meanwhile, Witkoff, who was in Oman to hold the fourth round of nuclear talks with Iran on Sunday, was scheduled to take a separate flight to Israel.

Speaking to Ynet, Adi, Edan's father, said that the whole family was currently traveling to Israel. “We were completely surprised to receive the call from Witkoff. We knew about the negotiations but not about such a dramatic development.”

Meanwhile, Boehler called the news of Alexander's release by Hamas a welcome step forward. “On this Mother’s Day, it is my honor to travel with Edan Alexander’s mom Yael for reunion of her son from Hamas. Thank you President Trump for your commitment to bringing all Americans home. @POTUS @SecRubio @SteveWitkoff❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote on X.

“We would also ask that Hamas release the bodies of four other Americans that were taken,” Boehler said in another post.

There are still 59 hostages in the hands of Hamas, including the bodies of killed hostages Itay Chen, Omer Neutra, Gadi Haggai, and Judith Weinstein Haggai. It is estimated that up to 24 of those captives are still alive.

Witkoff speaks to hostage families, blames Israel for pointlessly extending war

Amid rising tensions between US and Israel, Witkoff recently told families of hostages held in Gaza that he rejects Israel's strategy in war with Hamas, suggesting that a new ceasefire and hostage release agreement is the right course of action.

Witkoff informed the families that the United States “wants to return the hostages, but Israel is not ready to end the war,” reported Channel 12.

“Israel is prolonging the war, even though we do not see where further progress can be made,” Witkoff stated, as per the report, which quoted insiders who attended the meeting.

He even revealed that the US is pressurizing all the mediators to put all the efforts to return the hostages.

According to the network, Witkoff was attempting to create some sort of structure to negotiate a deal this week by speaking with a number of important players on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Walla News reported that Witkoff is currently negotiating a hostage agreement and an a longer-lasting peace with Israel, Qatar, Egypt, and Hamas.

Following these reports, Hamas declared on Sunday night that it would release Edan Alexander, who is thought to be the only surviving American citizen taken captive in Gaza.

Alexander's release, according to a statement from Hamas, followed recent discussions with US officials and “intensified efforts to achieve a ceasefire, open border crossings, and allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.”

Alexander's family, JD Vance hail Witkoff

Not just Alexander's family, even officials from Trump administration praised Witkoff's efforts ahead of the American-Israeli hostage release.

“We express our deepest gratitude to President Trump, Steve Witkoff, and the US administration for their tireless work to make this happen,” stated Alexander's family.

“Pray that Hamas follows through and Edan gets to come home. If they do, it will have been another triumph of Steve Witkoff, who continues to face withering attacks for freeing hostages, negotiating complex diplomatic proposals, and serving his country (at great financial cost),” US VP JD Vance wrote on X.