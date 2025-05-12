Menu Explore
Hamas Says It Will Release Last U.S. Hostage from Gaza

WSJ
May 12, 2025 07:18 AM IST

The U.S. designated terrorist group says the deal came about after discussions with the U.S.

Varda Ben Baruch, grandmother of hostage Edan Alexander, points at a portrait of Edan.
Hamas said on Sunday that it would release the last American hostage held in Gaza after discussions with the U.S. over a cease-fire and a deal to allow humanitarian aid to enter the strip.

Hamas Says It Will Release Last U.S. Hostage from Gaza PREMIUM
Hamas Says It Will Release Last U.S. Hostage from Gaza

In a statement on Sunday, Hamas said Israeli-American Edan Alexander “will be released as part of the steps aimed at achieving a cease-fire, opening the crossings, and allowing humanitarian aid and relief into our beloved Gaza Strip.” It didn’t make clear what it would specifically receive in return for Alexander’s release.

The Israeli prime minister’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

President Trump has prioritized the release of Alexander, 21 years old, who was serving as a soldier along the border with Gaza when he was taken by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The move by Hamas to release Alexander comes ahead of Trump’s first trip to the Middle East, in which he will be visiting Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. He won’t be stopping in Israel.

Hamas still holds more than 20 hostages believed to be alive, and over 30 more dead bodies, according to Israel. In addition to Alexander, the bodies of four Americans remain in the enclave.

Updates to follow as news develops.

Write to Anat Peled at anat.peled@wsj.com

