Sudiksha Konanki disappearance: Joshua Riibe gets support from Iowa community, ‘He exemplifies the values of compassion’

Joshua Riibe, the person of interest in the disappearance of University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki, has been receiving a public show of support from his local Iowa community. Riibe has not been charged or accused of wrongdoing, but his passport has been confiscated by the Dominican Republic, and he has been repeatedly grilled. Sudiksha Konanki disappearance: Joshua Riibe gets support from Iowa community (Southeast technical college, @sudikshakonanki/TikTok)

“The Rock Rapids community stands behind and supports Joshua Riibe and his family,” read a statement released Sunday, March 16, by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office on behalf of “friends of the Riibe family” in Iowa, the New York Post reported. The statement urged people to respect St. Cloud State University senior and his family’s privacy “during this difficult time of uncertainty.”

“The Riibe family moved to town in 2015 and has been active in various school and community events and organizations. They are well-known and loved. Josh has an unwavering devotion to his faith and a genuine kindness toward others,” the statement further said,

“He exemplifies the values of compassion, respect and integrity that are fundamental to our church and our community,” it added. “While Josh focuses his efforts to help find Sudiksha Konaki, his family at home is providing support to their loved ones in the Dominican Republic. Please help us respect those priorities.”

Joshua Riibe gives Dominican Republic cops an ultimatum

Meanwhile, Riibe has given Dominican Republic cops an ultimatum. In a motion filed Monday, March 17, his attorney Beatriz Santana said that Riibe cannot be detained any longer without being charged.

Santana told ABC Eyewitness News as the investigation into Konanki’s disappearance entered its 11th day, “If he wants to leave the hotel, he cannot do that freely, but with police. His passport is seized despite not being officially charged.”

A hearing on Santana’s habeas corpus motion is scheduled for 2 pm on Tuesday, March 18, the Spanish-language outlet Noticias SIN reported.